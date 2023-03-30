Owen Wilson Says His 'All-Access' Pass to Rolling Stones Concerts Was Revoked After He Walked on Stage

Owen Wilson once had an "all-access" pass to The Rolling Stones' concerts — but no longer.

During 54-year-old Wilson's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Jeff Goldblum Tuesday, the Paint star told host James Corden about a mishap at a Rolling Stones show in Argentina where he was briefly granted — and then lost — a pass for future shows.

"I did have a thing where — you mentioned Keith Richards — I went to see The Rolling Stones in Argentina, and I was kinda friendly with some of the band," Wilson said during a larger conversation about the actor's interactions with famous musicians over the years.

Wilson added that a friend of his "who is really good friends with Mick Jagger" acquired "these special laminates, kind of all-access that were good for the rest of your life," for the show, enabling Wilson — who said he is a lifelong fan of the British rock group — to move about backstage as he pleased.

"That night at the concert, I'm wandering around, testing it out, like 'I'm gonna walk over here and see if anyone stops me,' and no one would stop me any place," the actor continued, noting that he wound up standing close to where he could see Jagger, 79, performing.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I'm kind of watching, and then all of a sudden he bolts during 'Jumping Jack Flash' and comes running down and it turns out where I was was kind of part of the stage a little bit," he said.

"So I just sort of froze and, you know, tried to be inconspicuous and he kind of came down and left and then someone came running and said 'get out of here, move! You're not supposed to be here!' " Wilson added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor recalled feeling bad about the incident as he went to sleep that night and said he received a call the next morning from Jagger's security team, at which point they informed him they would take his laminated pass back.

"I was also dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants and if you are at this part of the stage where you're not supposed to be, you should be in dark colors where you blend in," Wilson noted of the incident.

Ultimately, Wilson said he understood why his pass was taken away. "He has a show to do, he doesn't need some bozo kind of just cruising around distracting him," he joked to Corden.

Wilson's next movie Paint — which follows him as fictional famous public access television host and artist Carl Nargle — releases in theaters April 7.