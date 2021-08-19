Owen Wilson Reveals How Older Brother Andrew Helped Him After He Survived 2007 Suicide Attempt

Owen Wilson told Esquire that lately he has "been in sort of a lucky place of feeling pretty appreciative of things"

Owen Wilson's brother supported him in the weeks after Owen survived a 2007 suicide attempt.

In a new Esquire cover story for the magazine's September 2021 issue, the 52-year-old Loki actor gave rare insight into his past struggles, recalling how his older brother Andrew Wilson, now 56, helped him on a daily basis after he attempted suicide 14 years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Owen "doesn't talk much about" the dark period in his life, wrote journalist Ryan D'Agostino, but the star did share that Andrew temporarily moved in with him when he returned home from the hospital under close watch at the time.

D'Agostino wrote that Andrew, also an actor, was "rising with him each morning and writing up little schedules for each day so that life seemed at first manageable and then, at some point, a long time later, actually good."

Owen Wilson 'The French Dispatch' premiere, 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival, France - 12 Jul 2021 Credit: LAURENT VU/JP PARIENTE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Elsewhere in the Esquire story, Owen also recalled thinking about death at a young age.

"As a kid, there's a lot of things that you think about. Death — that kind of landed with me when I was about 11. And I don't remember ever talking with my parents about it," he said. "Although I do remember one time saying to my dad — and I remember exactly where in the house — saying, 'I worry about dying,' and seeing my dad turn away and catch himself. And I was surprised to see that reaction. But who knows, maybe that was part of why I said it."

Now, Owen explained that he's in a "lucky place" of optimism.

"I don't know. I've been in sort of a lucky place of feeling pretty appreciative of things. I know everything's kind of up and down, but when you get on one of these waves, you've gotta ride it as long as you can," he said. "I've just felt — yeah. Feeling pretty grateful. Well, grateful's one of those words that get used all the time. Appreciative. Of, you know, stuff."