Owen Wilson Reveals His Mom Laura Got Remarried at 80: 'Find Love at Any Age'

Owen Wilson's mother Laura was able to find love again later in life.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the 53-year-old actor opened up about how his mother, who is now 82, got remarried when she was 80.

Noting that he is "somewhat romantic" himself and that he "appreciates a romantic story," Wilson made the revelation while discussing his new romantic comedy film Marry Me, which he stars in opposite Jennifer Lopez, with host Ellen DeGeneres.

"My mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy," Wilson said. "I think that's a very romantic story and the idea that you can find love at any age."

"I think that's a very nice story," he added. Laura was previously married to husband Robert from 1963 up until his death in 2017.

Owen Wilson and his mother Laura Wilson, arrive at the premiere of "Shanghai Knights" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 3, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

His new romcom Marry Me follows the lives of music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma), who are set to get married in front of a worldwide audience. However, their plans change when seconds before saying "I do," Kat discovers Bastian has been unfaithful and she decides to marry Charlie (Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead.

Playing a superstar singer in the romantic comedy was "really fun and also cathartic," Lopez, 52, previously told PEOPLE. She co-produced the film and enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye." Lopez also performs on the soundtrack, which features original songs by her and Maluma. "The songs tell the story just as much," she said.

While speaking with DeGeneres, 64, Wilson explained that he was unaware of who Maluma, 28, was before they met while shooting the film. "My neighbors in Santa Monica are from Colombia and so they were very excited," he revealed.

"[Maluma's] from Colombia and I guess there was a lot of coverage on the Bogatá newspaper that they showed me that he was going to be in the movie," Wilson added. "He has a real following, and he was great to work with."