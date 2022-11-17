Owen Wilson Looks Unrecognizable as Bob Ross-Like Artist in First Look at 'Paint'

The Marry Me actor portrays Carl Nargle in the IFC Films production that also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Stephen Root

By
Published on November 17, 2022 03:43 PM
First look of Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-like painter
Photo: Courtesy of IFC Films

It's no happy accident: That's Owen Wilson channeling a Bob Ross-like painter with hardly a hair out of place!

In a first-look photo from the forthcoming movie Paint, the Marry Me star, 53, plays a Vermont painter named Carl Nargle, who seems to be sporting the same iconic hairstyle as the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting.

According to a synopsis from the IFC Films production, Wilson's Nargle "has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke."

But a "younger, better artist" soon enters the picture and "steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves," per the production notes.

Written and directed by Brit McAdams, the movie is based on The Black List 2010 screenplay, and stars Casual alum Michaela Watkins, Bridesmaids' Wendi McLendon-Covey, Barry star Stephen Root, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus and Lucy Freyer.

"We're thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle's character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams," Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said, per Deadline. "Paint has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart."

Known for his signature wet-on-wet style of painting and soothing voice, Ross guided legions of wannabe artists through half-hour art lessons on his PBS show, which ran from 1983 to 1994, and then took on even more notoriety during the COVID pandemic.

Over the years, the painter got a kick out of the bond he formed with his followers. In a 1988 episode of his show, he recalled a special piece of fan mail.

"I got a letter from somebody here a while back, and they said, 'Bob, everything in your world seems to be happy.' That's for sure. That's why I paint. It's because I can create the kind of world that I want, and I can make this world as happy as I want it. Shoot, if you want bad stuff, watch the news."

BOB ROSS HAPPY ACCIDENTS; BETRAYAL & GREED
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ross died in Florida from complications of lymphoma in 1995.

The 2021 Netflix documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed featured a behind-the-scenes look at the artist's legacy.

Directed by Joshua Rofé and produced by Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone, it depicted a dark side to Ross' legacy.

The documentary tracked both his high points while filming the PBS program and the legal battle that took place after his death in which Ross' former business partners — Annette and Walt Kowalski — gained full control over his estate and went up against the artist's own family for control of his assets and likeness.

Paint is set to drop in theaters on April 28, 2023.

