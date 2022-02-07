Marry Me's Owen Wilson dished on his recent living situation with brother Luke Wilson on Monday's Today, including which of them was the "neat freak"

Owen Wilson Says It 'Was Fun' Recently Rooming with Brother Luke Despite a 'Lot of Arguing'

Sibling squabbles are still alive and well between Luke and Owen Wilson!

Owen, 53, called in to Today on Monday to chat about his new romantic comedy Marry Me, and revealed he and Luke, 50, recently bunked together in Atlanta while working on respective projects.

"It was fun. It all comes rushing back to you, what you love about the guy and then what can also drive you crazy," Owen joked.

"It was nice that we were both there working on things and you have someone to go to dinner with and watch games with, and argue with. There was a lot of arguing," he added.

When asked who of the two was neater, Owen said with a laugh, "I think it depends on who you ask and since you're asking me I'll say I'm the neat freak and Luke was the slob."

Luke, Owen and their older brother Andrew Wilson have worked together in the past, including on 2005's The Wendell Baker Story, which starred Luke and Owen, was written by Luke and co-directed by Luke and Andrew, 57.

In 2008, Luke talked about the experience, saying mixing business and family "can be good and bad" — for example, there was a moment or two when the three didn't see eye-to-eye. And, like most brothers, they resolved their differences fairly: The biggest one won.

"Owen basically said he was done with the scene, and we didn't feel like we'd gotten it," Luke said at the time. "So Andrew is like, 'You're done? You're not going to do it again?' [He] looks at me and I'm like, 'I can't, you're bigger than he is, just kick his ass. Just kick his ass, man.'"

Despite their sibling rivalry, there was a synergy that "[made] things easier," said Luke. "[We] just have the same kind of sense of humor. It's great to be so close to people you're working with."

During his Monday appearance on Today, Owen also talked about getting to work with fellow rom-com veteran Jennifer Lopez on Marry Me, saying it was a big draw for him to sign on to the project.

He was also intrigued by the story, explaining, "When I first read the script, [I liked] that leap that it takes: 'How do we end up married all of a sudden?' ... I just think it has some poignant, good stuff to it."

As for playing a math teacher after struggling with the subject himself in real life? "That might've been my best acting in the movie," Owen joked.