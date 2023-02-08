Owen Wilson Is a Bob Ross–Like Artist Who Faces New Competition in First Trailer for 'Paint'

Owen Wilson is a famous painter who bears a resemblance to Bob Ross in his new movie.

On Wednesday, IFC Films released the first teaser trailer for Paint, which stars Wilson, 54, as Vermont public television personality and painter Carl Nargle, whose status is threatened when a younger painter starts airing her own show on television.

The teaser shows Carl's affect on his fans, from those present in his television studio while he records episodes to fans at home or watching in local bars.

The painter — who appears to be inspired by the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting — enjoys his level of fame in Vermont until another artist, Ambrosia (Ciara Reneé) starts her own program, Paint with Ambrosia, that upends the public television painting environment, leading Carl to even deface several of his own paintings in the aftermath, the trailer shows.

IFC Films

Carl is "convinced he has it all," between "a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke," an official synopsis for the film reads — "until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves."

Paint first made noise when IFC Films released a first-look photo in November, showing Wilson in character and sporting the same iconic hairstyle as Ross, who died in 1995. The artist's PBS series ran from 1983 to 1994 and took on even more notoriety during the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle's character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams," Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement at the time, per Deadline.

Courtesy of IFC Films

"Paint has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart," Bocco added.

Written and directed by McAdams, the movie is based on The Black List 2010 screenplay. Aside from Wilson and Reneé, Paint stars Casual alum Michaela Watkins, Bridesmaids's Wendi McLendon-Covey, Barry star Stephen Root, Lusia Strus and Lucy Freyer.

Paint is in theaters April 7.