Owen Wilson Is a Bob Ross–Like Artist Who Faces New Competition in First Trailer for 'Paint'

Paint is in theaters April 7

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 03:26 PM

Owen Wilson is a famous painter who bears a resemblance to Bob Ross in his new movie.

On Wednesday, IFC Films released the first teaser trailer for Paint, which stars Wilson, 54, as Vermont public television personality and painter Carl Nargle, whose status is threatened when a younger painter starts airing her own show on television.

The teaser shows Carl's affect on his fans, from those present in his television studio while he records episodes to fans at home or watching in local bars.

The painter — who appears to be inspired by the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting — enjoys his level of fame in Vermont until another artist, Ambrosia (Ciara Reneé) starts her own program, Paint with Ambrosia, that upends the public television painting environment, leading Carl to even deface several of his own paintings in the aftermath, the trailer shows.

PAINT
IFC Films

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carl is "convinced he has it all," between "a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke," an official synopsis for the film reads — "until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves."

Paint first made noise when IFC Films released a first-look photo in November, showing Wilson in character and sporting the same iconic hairstyle as Ross, who died in 1995. The artist's PBS series ran from 1983 to 1994 and took on even more notoriety during the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle's character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams," Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement at the time, per Deadline.

First look of Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-like painter
Courtesy of IFC Films

"Paint has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart," Bocco added.

Written and directed by McAdams, the movie is based on The Black List 2010 screenplay. Aside from Wilson and Reneé, Paint stars Casual alum Michaela Watkins, Bridesmaids's Wendi McLendon-Covey, Barry star Stephen Root, Lusia Strus and Lucy Freyer.

Paint is in theaters April 7.

Related Articles
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx filming
Cameron Diaz Makes Her Return to Acting with Jamie Foxx on London Set of 'Back in Action'
Andy Samberg attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., Jean Smart attends the FYC red carpet of Bravo's "Dirty John" at Saban Media Center on May 02, 2019 in North Hollywood, California.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Play Exes in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy '42.6 Years'
Gus Kenworthy at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Gus Kenworthy Says Gay Kiss Was Removed from '80 for Brady' : 'I Think They Cut It for Middle America'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' Cocaine Bear Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' 'Cocaine Bear' Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks, Ray Liotta
Elizabeth Banks Says Ray Liotta 'Had a Great Time' Making 'Cocaine Bear' Weeks Before His Death
Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Harrison Ford Says Calista Flockhart Doesn't Fly with Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Crash
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault Had the 'Magic Mike' Strippers Over to Her Home: 'My Husband Is Not a Jealous Man'
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Feb 2023
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Awkward on Red Carpet with Reese Witherspoon to Avoid 'Affair' Rumors
Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser School Ties - 1992
Brendan Fraser Says He and Matt Damon Were Fully Nude for 'School Ties' Shower Scene: 'It Was Scary'
You People (2023) - Ending Scene | Jonah Hill Eddie Murphy Lauren London
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was Faked with CGI, Costar Claims
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors Says He and 'Best Buddy' Michael B. Jordan Talk About 'Girl Troubles'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Hudson attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Yvette Nicole Brown arrives at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event at The Orpheum Theatre on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)
Yvette Nicole Brown Tells Jennifer Hudson She Auditioned for Effie in 'Dreamgirls' Before Her
Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
See How Naomi Ackie Mastered Whitney Houston's Voice and Movements for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Agree 'We Do Kiss Nicely' — 'In Respect to Our Now Partners'
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Reunite in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: Reports
Alicia Silverstone Reunites with Clueless Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Throwback Ad for Rakuten
Alicia Silverstone Reunites with 'Clueless' Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Rakuten Super Bowl Ad