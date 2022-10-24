Sam Heughan is reflecting on auditioning for James Bond — and how his life may be different today had he gotten the part.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly surrounding the release of his upcoming memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, the 42-year-old Outlander actor recalled not getting the iconic role of 007 that most recently went to Daniel Craig.

"It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn't ready for it, but I wonder what would have happened if I had got it," said Heughan, telling EW that the audition "was quite an experience."

The actor says in his book that upon learning he didn't get the part, "the feedback I received boiled down to the fact that I wasn't edgy enough by nature."

"I'm always keen to take on criticism so I can improve as an actor, but the suggestion seemed to be that I lacked this quality in my real character," he adds, per EW. "I could not see what bearing that would have on playing the role, but it was out of my hands, and meant to be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Daniel Craig as James Bond. MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

While Heughan "would love to see [another] Scottish Bond," he appreciates the fact that Craig, 54, "ultimately ... made Bond his own."

The actor also gives a nod to the late Sean Connery, a fellow Scot he calls "the real icon" who, as Bond, "had it all: charm, ruthlessness, physical presence and the accent to match."

Heughan's Bond-audition story comes as buzz continues about who will take on the mantle of the fictional spy after Craig, who has retired as Bond following 2021's No Time to Die.

In an interview with Variety published last month, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they are still working on pitching actors for the part following Craig's departure — including Idris Elba, whom Broccoli, 62, said they loved.

RELATED VIDEO: No Time to Die Cast on Bonding Behind the Scenes and Why Daniel Craig Was a "Proper Joker" on Set

"The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off," she explained. "And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he's probably thinking, 'Do I really want that thing?' Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."

Added Wilson, 80, "And he was in his early 30s at the time!"

Waypoints: My Scottish Journey is out Tuesday.