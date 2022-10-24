'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Says He Was Told He 'Wasn't Edgy Enough' to Play James Bond

"I could not see what bearing that would have on playing the role [of James Bond], but it was out of my hands," Sam Heughan writes in his upcoming memoir

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 03:20 PM
Outlander Star Sam Heughan Was Told He ‘Wasn’t Edgy Enough’ to Play James Bond After Audition
Sam Heughan (L); Daniel Craig as James Bond. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Danjaq/Eon Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sam Heughan is reflecting on auditioning for James Bond — and how his life may be different today had he gotten the part.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly surrounding the release of his upcoming memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, the 42-year-old Outlander actor recalled not getting the iconic role of 007 that most recently went to Daniel Craig.

"It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn't ready for it, but I wonder what would have happened if I had got it," said Heughan, telling EW that the audition "was quite an experience."

The actor says in his book that upon learning he didn't get the part, "the feedback I received boiled down to the fact that I wasn't edgy enough by nature."

"I'm always keen to take on criticism so I can improve as an actor, but the suggestion seemed to be that I lacked this quality in my real character," he adds, per EW. "I could not see what bearing that would have on playing the role, but it was out of my hands, and meant to be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

daniel craig
Daniel Craig as James Bond. MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

While Heughan "would love to see [another] Scottish Bond," he appreciates the fact that Craig, 54, "ultimately ... made Bond his own."

The actor also gives a nod to the late Sean Connery, a fellow Scot he calls "the real icon" who, as Bond, "had it all: charm, ruthlessness, physical presence and the accent to match."

Heughan's Bond-audition story comes as buzz continues about who will take on the mantle of the fictional spy after Craig, who has retired as Bond following 2021's No Time to Die.

In an interview with Variety published last month, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they are still working on pitching actors for the part following Craig's departure — including Idris Elba, whom Broccoli, 62, said they loved.

RELATED VIDEO: No Time to Die Cast on Bonding Behind the Scenes and Why Daniel Craig Was a "Proper Joker" on Set

"The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off," she explained. "And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he's probably thinking, 'Do I really want that thing?' Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."

Added Wilson, 80, "And he was in his early 30s at the time!"

Waypoints: My Scottish Journey is out Tuesday.

Related Articles
NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021
Next James Bond Won't Be a Young Actor, Producer Says: 'Trying to Visualize It Doesn't Work'
Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); Billie Eilish at the EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on October 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran Says Losing Out on Chance to Sing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish 'Hurt'
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan Says 'I Don't Care' Who Next James Bond Is: 'Whoever He Be, I Wish Him Well'
Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane
Tom Felton Recalls Lessons from 'Kind and Caring' Robbie Coltrane in New Memoir: 'He Was a Joker'
John Boyega, Daniel Craig
John Boyega Says It Would Be 'Very Surprising to Me' If Next James Bond Actor Is Black
Sam Mendes
'Skyfall' Director Says Next Bond Movie Should Be Directed By a Woman: 'It Would Be Wonderful'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Sam Heughan attends the "Outlander" Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
'Outlander' 's Sam Heughan Has a Memoir on the Way — See the Cover of 'Waypoints' !
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Margot Robbie Says Lady Gaga Will Be 'Incredible' in Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel
NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021
James Bond Producer Says Next 007 Movie Will Be a 'Complete Reinvention' After Daniel Craig's Exit
Leona Flowers and Miles Teller attend the Miles Teller Vanguard Award Presentation during the 19th Annual Savannah Film Festival presented by SCAD
Miles Teller's 'Gramma' Tells Twitter He Should Be the Next James Bond: 'He Has Everything'
Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas
'No Time to Die' 's Ana de Armas Says There's 'No Need' to Reboot James Bond as a Woman
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Is 'Part of the Conversation' for Next James Bond, Producer Says: 'He's a Magnificent Actor'
dwayne johnson
Dwayne Johnson Wants to Be the Next James Bond After Grandfather Played a Villain in the 1967 Film
Michael K. Williams
'The Wire' 's Michael K. Williams Described How Most Intense Roles Led to Relapse in Posthumous Memoir
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan Responds to Possibility of Being the Next James Bond and How 'People Prejudge People'
no time to die
Oscars Pay Tribute to 60 Years of James Bond: 'A Game-Changer'