Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Lands Lead Role in Music Got Me Here, Based on Inspirational Real-Life Story

The Outer Banks actor will star in the upcoming feature film based on the documentary of the same name by Susan Koch

Chase Stokes is headed to the big screen!

The Outer Banks star, 29, has landed his first starring role in the new feature film Music Got Me Here, based on the inspiring real-life story of how determined high school music teacher Tom Sweitzer used music therapy to help beloved former student Forrest Allen (Stokes) recover from a life-altering accident.

"Forrest's story is one of perseverance and resilience – something that we could all learn from," Stokes shares with PEOPLE. "I'm excited and honored to be welcomed into Forrest's world, and to tell this story side-by-side with him and his family. I feel so lucky to be on this journey alongside a creative team that I deeply respect and admire."



Forrest Allen said in a statement he is "thrilled that Chase identifies with my own journey. As an actor, Chase embodies the fierceness and humor that lives in my heart and the spirit that helped me never ever give up hope."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Chase Stokes as Tequila Don Julio Celebrates The Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

The feature film is based on the documentary of the same name by Susan Koch. BAFTA nominated filmmaker Gurinder Chadha (Blinded By The Light, Bend It Like Beckham) will direct a script written by Academy Award winner Irwin Winkler and Jose Ruisanchez.

"It's very rare for a story like this to come along. Based on true-life events, I was gripped by the script and the documentary of the journey of Forrest and Tom and how powerful a family's love can be to turn things around," said director Gurinder Chadha in a statement. "Chase Stokes is an exciting young actor who I believe has the vulnerability and emotion to convey the real depths of human despair and the exhilarating heights of relief and happiness the film explores. Add the amazing power of music and an inspiring soundtrack and you have a film that I believe will touch people all over the world."