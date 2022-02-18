Oscars Will Require Proof of Vaccination, 2 Negative COVID Tests for Attendees and Nominees

The 94th Academy Awards is set to air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require all guests and nominees to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus, as well as two negative P.C.R. tests, in order to attend the Oscars this year, PEOPLE confirms.

The 94th Academy Awards is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27. The Dolby Theatre seats roughly 3,320 people, and 2,500 guests are expected at this year's show.

Performers and presenters will have to undergo "rigorous testing," but will not be required to show proof of vaccination, a spokeswoman for the Academy first told The New York Times on Thursday.

The decision was made in keeping with safety protocols regarding return-to-work standards set by Los Angeles County, the spokeswoman said.

Additionally, mask requirements will also vary depending on where attendees and nominees are sitting – nominees and their guests will be seated in the orchestra and parterre areas of the Dolby Theatre and will not be required to wear face coverings, but will be spaced out more than usual, per the spokeswoman.

The news comes just a week after it was originally reported that the Academy was not planning on requiring proof of vaccination – just a negative P.C.R test or rapid test the day of the event – in order to attend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will serve as hosts of this year's big event. Jimmy Kimmel was the last celeb to host the Oscars, having emceed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

While fans can expect to see familiar faces up for a coveted Oscar, including Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and Javier Bardem, a slew of new actors have been nominated for the first time in their careers.

Kristen Stewart is up for Best Actress for her role as Lady Diana in Spencer, Ariana DeBose nabbed a spot in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, and Jesse Plemons is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role as George Burbank in The Power of the Dog.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards is set to air on Sunday, March 27, live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC.