2023 Oscars Will Include All 23 Categories During Live Ceremony in Break from 2022 Format

The Oscars will go back to including all categories in its live broadcast next year after cutting eight earlier this year for an attempt at a "tighter" show.

The winners of all 23 of the Academy Awards' categories will be revealed live during the ceremony, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, confirmed to Variety on Tuesday.

At the 94th annual Oscars held March 27 in Los Angeles, eight categories were revealed prior to the main show. The pre-recorded speeches were later aired during the broadcast. The time-saving decision was met with criticism from the industry. Those categories were Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Film Editing, Best Documentary Short, Best Production Design, Best Animated Short and Best Live-Action Short.

Kramer, who became Academy CEO in June, told Variety, "We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way."

Jimmy Kimmel will host next year's Oscars, which are scheduled for March 12.

Back in February, then-president of the Academy David Rubin issued a letter to Academy members revealing that the eight categories would be presented in the hour before the live broadcast began. Rubin wrote at the time, "Both our challenge and our goal is to create an exciting, streamlined Oscars show without sacrificing the long-held fundamentals of our organization. We appreciate your understanding and will be grateful for your unwavering support."

The decision was made to "provide more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages and movie tributes."

"For the audience at home, the show's flow does not change, though it will become tighter and more electric with this new cadence, and the live broadcast should end — yes, with the Best Picture category — at the three-hour mark," Rubin added.

Steven Spielberg — who was nominated for Best Director for West Side Story at the Oscars earlier this year and has The Fabelmans eligible this coming awards season — spoke out against the move in March. He told Deadline at the time that he "disagree(s) with the decision."

"I feel very strongly that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world. All of us make movies together, we become a family where one craft is just as indispensable as the next," he said. "I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line. All of us are on the same line bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we possibly can. And that means for me we should all have a seat at the supper table together live at 5."