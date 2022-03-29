Oscars Viewership Rebounds with 56 Percent Increase from Last Year

This year's Academy Awards telecast saw an increase in viewers, but remains the second-least-watched in Oscars history

The 94th Annual Academy Awards saw a substantial jump in ratings after last year's record-low viewership.

The Oscars brought in 56% more viewers in 2022 than they did in 2021, with an average of 15.3 million viewers tuning into the ABC telecast Sunday, according to Nielsen numbers obtained by CNN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last year, about 10 million viewers watched the telecast, marking the lowest year ever for ratings. Despite the ratings boost, this year's Oscars are the second-least-watched telecast in the awards show's history, according to CNN.

Oscars ratings have steadily declined over the years. In 1998, the Oscars pulled in a record-high number of viewers, with an average of 55.2 million total, according to IndieWire.

This year's Oscars featured a shocking moment during the live telecast when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face about two-and-a-half hours into the show. CNN reports that it's currently "unclear" if the incident "had any tangible impact on overall viewership."

will smith Chris Rock and Will Smith | Credit: Robyn Beck/getty

After Rock joked about Jada's hair resembling Demi Moore's shaved head in G.I. Jane, saying, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," Will left his seat and joined Rock onstage, where he slapped him across the face.

"Oh wow. Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock said shortly after. Will then yelled from his seat, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

Rock replied, "Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," and continued to present the Best Documentary award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement condemning Will's actions Monday afternoon. Later that day, the King Richard actor shared a public apology to Rock and others on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Will wrote. He added, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris.

"I was out of line and I was wrong," he continued. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."