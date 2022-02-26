25 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
Looking back at some of the Academy Awards' most enduring moments as told through photos
2020: Sealed with a Kiss
Bong Joon Ho was feeling the love at the at the 92nd Academy Awards, where he took home four Oscars. The Korean auteur closed out the night by making history as his movie Parasite became the first non-English-language feature film to be named Best Picture. Earlier in the evening, Bong had also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay (shared with Han Jin-won) and Best International Feature Film. All of this, mind you, was in the first year South Korea had ever received an Oscar nomination — more specifically, 6 of them.
2019: Deep Affection
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a loving look and a heart-fluttering embrace at the end of their hotly anticipated duet to "Shallow." The song had already swept awards season leading up to its victory in the Best Original Song category, and the soundtrack for A Star Is Born would go on to keep winning accolades into 2020. Ain't it hard bein' so hardcore? Not for these two.
2017: 'This Is Not a Joke'
Shock swept the auditorium — and was written all over the faces of attendees — when La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz had to interrupt the film's Best Picture victory speech to announce the musical hadn't actually won the night's top prize. Just moments before, there had been a mix-up with the envelopes that confused presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who called out La La Land instead of the rightful winner: Moonlight. Horowitz had to assure the audience he was being completely serious and even showed the Best Picture card to the camera as he beckoned the Moonlight team up to the stage. Attendees rose to their feet in support of the actual victors, with director Barry Jenkins (who shared the Best Adapted Screenplay award with Tarell Alvin McCraney earlier in the night) joking, "Very clearly, even in my dreams, this could not be true. But to hell with dreams because this is true."
2014: A-Listers Assemble!
A few months after the Oxford English Dictionary anointed "selfie" as its 2013 Word of the Year, Ellen DeGeneres struck Oscars gold — and gave the show a signature viral moment — by pulling off the most star-studded selfie of all time. It was an instant social-media smash, breaking the record for the most retweeted post ever. That record was eventually eclipsed three years later by a teen hungry for chicken nuggets, but, hey, the party sure was fun while it lasted.
2013: Legend of the Fall
Jennifer Lawrence had an impressive run of four Oscar nods in six years from 2011–16, but it's safe to say she'll never forget her first "trip" to the podium to collect the Best Actress prize for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook.
2002: Belle of the Ball
Tears poured down Halle Berry's face when she made history as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar. In an emotional speech, the Monster's Ball star dedicated her victory to the actresses who paved the way for her in Hollywood, including Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne and Diahann Carroll, as well as her friends and mentors Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica A. Fox and Oprah Winfrey.
2001: Swanning About
Love it or loathe it, Björk's iconic swan dress was an egg-cellent conversation starter. She was the talk of the 74th Academy Awards before she had even entered the building!
2000: Brotherly Love
Angelina Jolie already had tongues wagging for her Morticia Addams-esque ensemble at the 72nd Academy Awards, but she really sent the rumor mill into overdrive when she shared an exuberant smack on the lips with brother James Haven before she walked to the stage to accept her Best Supporting Actress trophy for Girl, Interrupted.
1999: The African Queen
Dame Judi Dench may have taken home that year's Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her eight-minute turn as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love, but Whoopi Goldberg stole the show from its very first second with her own bit of royal role play.
1999, '98 and '97: Three Kings
The Academy Awards of the late '90s were especially thrilling thanks to the rapturous responses of three winners ...
When he won Best Foreign Language Film in 1999, Life Is Beautiful director and star Roberto Benigni scaled the seats out of pure elation. Later, when he was named named Best Actor, he told the audience he wanted to "kidnap everybody and lie down in the firmament making love to everybody."
The year before Benigni's wins, Titanic director James Cameron took home a trio of statuettes (it was a huge year for the three-hour epic, which scored 11 Oscars out of 14 nods). In his Best Director speech, Cameron took a cue from the film's hero Jack Dawson and proclaimed himself "King of the World."
And in 1997, Jerry Maguire star Cuba Gooding Jr. delivered an emotional roller coaster of a speech, declaring his love for seemingly everyone he could remember (and probably the majority of folks in his sight line). The best part was that he didn't really get going until the dreaded "wrap it up" music began. Gooding's enthusiasm only seemed to be fueled by the swelling score, and the audience ultimately rose for a standing ovation as the orchestra played on as the actor rhapsodized for nearly a full minute past his time limit.
1992: Push It Real Good
When Jack Palance claimed his Best Supporting Actor award, he left no doubt that that, despite the fact he'd "reach[ed] a certain age plateau" at 70, he was still full of vim, vigor and vitality. And if the one-armed pushups weren't iconic enough, he kicked off his speech by absolutely roasting his City Slickers costar, who happened to be emceeing that year's ceremony: "Billy Crystal? I crap bigger than him."
1989: What Were They Thinking?
Not all unforgettable images are good ones! And Rob Lowe has made it pretty clear over the years that he wouldn't mind if our collective memory were erased of this infamous moment. The harebrained idea had him opening the show with an unfunnily revised rendition of "Proud Mary" alongside ... Snow White? (It can't have helped that Lowe wasn't considered an Oscar-caliber actor at the time, and Eileen Bowman, who played the Disney princess, wasn't exactly a household name.) Decades later, Lowe — who had become a two-time SAG Award winner — admitted on the record that signing up for the daffy duet had been a "huge mistake."
1986: Dressing the Part
Two years before she won the Best Actress award for Moonstruck, Cher went full diva at the 58th Academy Awards. Many interpreted her slinky, midriff-baring Bob Mackie ensemble (complete with a spiky feather headdress!) to be a sartorial middle finger at the Academy for snubbing her performance in 1985's Mask. And when Cher took to the stage to present the Best Supporting Actor trophy, she deadpanned, "As you can see, I did receive my Academy booklet on how to dress like a serious actress."
1985: The Most Misquoted Speech in Oscar History
Sally Field's Best Actress speech became a cultural punchline, with people busting out her famous "You like me! You really like me!" kicker for years to come. Of course, that's not what she actually said. (In reality, it was, "I haven't had an orthodox career and I've wanted more than anything to have your respect. The first time I didn't feel it, but this time I feel it. And I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!") But when has the truth ever gotten in the way of a good meme?
1978: A Star (Wars) Is Born
A long time ago, in an auditorium not so far away, Star Wars cleaned up at the 50th Academy Awards. Though Best Picture was not among its six trophies (the most of any film that year), an appropriately dapper C-3PO was a nice little showcase for why the sci-fi smash took home an award for Best Costume Design.
1974: Losing Streak
Why Robert Opel ran across the stage au naturel remains uncertain all these years later. But host David Niven sealed Opel's place in entertainment history by making an off-the-cuff crack about the photographer's, ahem, "shortcomings."
1973: A Political Statement
Marlon Brando's decision to send Sacheen Littlefeather in his place to Hollywood's biggest night was divisive to say the least. The Native American activist was tasked with explaining why The Godfather star was boycotting the event and rejecting his Best Actor trophy. Brando had even written a 15-page letter for Littlefeather to read on stage that articulated his objections to Native American representation on screen and called attention to a protest in the town of Wounded Knee, South Dakota. But the Apache actress and advocate was told shortly before Brando's win was announced that she had 60 seconds before she would be removed from the stage. Despite her brief remarks being met with boos and hostility from actors including John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, Littlefeather remained firm in her belief she had acquitted herself well. "I was making a profound statement," she told Vice in 2016. "I did not use my fist, I did not use profanity, I used grace and elegance and quiet strength as my tools."
1972: Lauding a Legend
When Charlie Chaplin made his way to the podium to accept an honorary Academy Award for his life's work in film, the audience rose for 12-minute standing ovation — the longest in Oscars' history. The next year, Chaplin would finally take home a competitive trophy, winning Best Original Score for Limelight. (Though the film had first been released in 1952, it didn't play in Los Angeles theaters for another 20 years, making it Oscar-eligible, and the Academy jumped at the chance to award Chaplin.)
1964: The Trailblazer
Lilies of the Field's Sidney Poitier became the first Black Best Actor winner at the 36th Academy Awards. He kept his remarks brief: "Because it is a long journey to this moment I am naturally indebted to countless numbers of people ... For all of them, all I can say is a very special thank you." When Poitier died in 2022 at the age of 94, Denzel Washington — the second Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar 38 years later — spoke of his legacy in a statement to PEOPLE: "It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years."
1958: Winning at Love
Find somebody who looks at you like Paul Newman looked at his Best Actress-winning wife Joanne Woodward. That is all.
1946: A Sleeper Hit
It wasn't exactly an ill-begotten victory, but Joan Crawford did claim she'd contracted pneumonia ahead of the 18th Academy Awards. The story around town was that the Mildred Pierce star was trying to save face because she feared she wouldn't win. Instead, Crawford — serving up an Old Hollywood glam face after all — was named Best Actress and pulled the ultimate power movie when she had her award hand-delivered to her in bed.
1942: The Least Glamorous Oscars Ever?
The Academy has had to change things up a few times in its history, pushing back the 2021 honors amid the global COVID pandemic and delaying the 1981 ceremony by a day after the attempted assassination on President Ronald Reagan. But in 1942, two and a half months after the United States officially entered World War II, the Academy opted to keep the ceremony's date but host a more austere show out of respect for the grim national mood. Gone were the extravagant evening gowns and tailor-made tuxes. Attendees even sacrificed post-dinner dancing during the wartime years, and the next three Academy Awards saw winners take home bronze-lacquered plaster statuettes rather than the traditional bronze-cast, gold-plated trophies.
1940: A Historic Win
Hattie McDaniel had been excluded from her own film's premiere in September 1939, but less than six months later the Gone with the Wind actress was invited to the 12th Academy Awards, where she would be named Best Supporting Actress. She was the first Black actor ever to win an Oscar, though the groundbreaking achievement was, of course, not without overt displays of racial prejudice — McDaniel was seated at a segregated table on the side of the room.
1939: Wish Upon a Star
Walt Disney achieved the rare feat of having the Academy acknowledge 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at two consecutive ceremonies —first at the 10th annual Oscars, where it was nominated for Best Score, and then again the next year when he received an honorary Oscar for the film's innovation. Most adorably, the prize came with seven mini-Oscars, one for each of Disney's titular tiny miners. The pint-sized statuettes were presented to Disney by Shirley Temple, who herself had experience with small-scale Oscars as the winner of the 1934 Academy Juvenile Award.
1931: And the Winner Is ... Me!
With two of the six nominations in the Best Actress race at the 3rd Academy Awards, Norma Shearer had a strong chance of winning. So it's unclear why she was tapped to present that very award. Organizers averted potential (and entirely predictable) embarrassment for themselves and Shearer when she won for her turn in The Divorcee. From then on, nominees would never again be asked to pull double duty as presenters in their own category.