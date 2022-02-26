25 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images

The Academy Awards of the late '90s were especially thrilling thanks to the rapturous responses of three winners ...

When he won Best Foreign Language Film in 1999, Life Is Beautiful director and star Roberto Benigni scaled the seats out of pure elation. Later, when he was named named Best Actor, he told the audience he wanted to "kidnap everybody and lie down in the firmament making love to everybody."

The year before Benigni's wins, Titanic director James Cameron took home a trio of statuettes (it was a huge year for the three-hour epic, which scored 11 Oscars out of 14 nods). In his Best Director speech, Cameron took a cue from the film's hero Jack Dawson and proclaimed himself "King of the World."

And in 1997, Jerry Maguire star Cuba Gooding Jr. delivered an emotional roller coaster of a speech, declaring his love for seemingly everyone he could remember (and probably the majority of folks in his sight line). The best part was that he didn't really get going until the dreaded "wrap it up" music began. Gooding's enthusiasm only seemed to be fueled by the swelling score, and the audience ultimately rose for a standing ovation as the orchestra played on as the actor rhapsodized for nearly a full minute past his time limit.