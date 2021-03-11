The 2021 Oscars will air Sunday April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Oscars! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Announce the 2021 Nominations on Monday

The Academy Awards have booked quite the duo to announce the 2021 nominations.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed on Instagram Wednesday night that they'll be announcing the nominations in all 23 categories for this year's ceremony.

The couple revealed the news in a playful TikTok video where Chopra Jonas, 38, spills the beans as Jonas, 28, teases her.

The nominations announcement will air live starting at 5:19 a.m. PT/8:19 a.m. ET. All 23 categories will be announced on the Oscar's official YouTube page.

The announcement will come just days after Jonas' latest solo album Spaceman drops on Friday. The musician has been open about how much the album was inspired by his love for Chopra Jonas and the time they were forced to spend apart due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The two had a whirlwind romance, first being linked in May 2018 before getting engaged in in July. The couple later married in duel romantic ceremonies that December.

During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Jonas said that much of his new album is dedicated to his wife, who stars in the upcoming Matrix 4 film.