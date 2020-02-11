Oscars Explain Why Luke Perry Was Left Out of the In Memoriam Segment: 'Limited Available Time'

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the organization responsible for hosting the Oscars, is explaining why Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and other stars were left out of the in memoriam tribute during Sunday’s ceremony, citing there was “limited available time.”

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time,” the statement reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery.”

The annual segment honors Hollywood notables who’ve died in the past year. Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas, Diahann Carroll and Danny Aiello were amongst those highlighted during Sunday’s ceremony. Other stars who passed away in the past year but were not in the tribute include Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J. Pollard and Tim Conway.

Luke Perry in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Perry appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, which was nominated for Best Picture this year. His Beverly Hills, 90201 costar, Tori Spelling, spoke out about his omission from the tribute, writing on Twitter that it reminded her of when her father, Aaron Spelling, was also excluded from the segment in 2007.

“Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam,” the 46-year-old actress tweeted. “First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019.”

Perry died in March 2019 at age 52 just days after suffering a massive strove. At the time, his rep confirmed the death, saying he was “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

The actor was honored during the in memoriam tributes at both the 2019 Emmy Awards in September and the 2020 SAG Awards in January.