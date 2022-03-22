Actors Who've Scored Oscar Nominations for Playing the Same Character
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose were both nominated for their turns as Anita in West Side Story, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won Oscars for their performances as The Joker, and more actors who were nominated for playing the same characters
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose
In 1962, Rita Moreno made history when she became the first Hispanic woman to win an Oscar when she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in West Side Story. Sixty years later, DeBose stepped into her dancing shoes and was nominated in the same category for her performance in the 2022 adaptation of West Side Story. If she wins, the women will be the third pair of actors to win an Oscar for their separate performances as the same character.
Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro
In 1972, Marlon Brando won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as the patriarch of the Corleone mafia family, Vito Corelone, in The Godfather. Two years later, in 1974, Robert De Niro had his turn as a young Vito Corleone, in the film's sequel, The Godfather: Part II. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Talk about an offer he couldn't refuse.
Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix
Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix were the second pair of actors to win an Academy Award for portraying the same character in different films. Ledger played The Joker in The Dark Knight, and was posthumously awarded with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2009 after his tragic death in January 2008.
Eleven years later, Phoenix played the Batman villain in Joker, earning himself the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2020.
John Wayne and Jeff Bridges
John Wayne and Jeff Bridges both portrayed Rooster Cogburn in True Grit —Wayne in 1968 and Bridges in 2010 — and both were nominated for Best Actor. Wayne won the Academy Award, while Bridges went home empty handed.
Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench
Is it any surprise that a few historical figures make this roundup? What sets Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench apart is that not only were they both nominated for playing Queen Elizabeth in different films, they were both nominated in the same year! Blanchett was nominated for Best Actress for her performance as the monarch in Elizabeth, while Dench was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Shakespeare in Love. Dench went home with the Oscar.
Anthony Hopkins and Frank Langella
Anthony Hopkins played former president Richard Nixon in the 1995 film, Nixon, and Frank Langella played him in 2008's Frost/Nixon. Both men were nominated for Best Actor, though neither took home the prize.
Kenneth Branagh and Laurence Olivier
Kenneth Branagh and Laurence Olivier were both nominated for Best Actor when they each played Henry V. Branagh took on the role in 1989 after Olivier had played the royal in 1944.
Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart
Though not in a different movie, Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart both played the part of Rose in Titanic. Winslet played the character when she was young, while Stuart played her at the end of her life. Both women were nominated — Winslet for Best Actress and Stuart for Best Supporting Actress.
Kate Winslet and Judi Dench
And that wasn't the first time Winslet would be nominated for playing the same character as someone else! In 2001, she starred in Iris alongside Judi Dench, both of them playing the titular character at different stags in her life. The pair were nominated in the same year — Dench for Best Actress and Winslet for Best Supporting Actress.