Oscars Academy Names Big Little Lies Casting Director David Rubin as New President

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a new president.

David Rubin, who hails from the casting director’s branch of the Academy, has been elected as its president following cinematographer John Bailey’s two-year term. The cinematographer was forced to step down this month due to term limits, which prevent Board members from serving more than three consecutive three-year terms.

Rubin was elected by members of the Board, including Laura Dern and Whoopie Goldberg from the actors branch, and Steven Spielberg and Susanne Bier from the directors branch.

The casting director’s recent credits include HBO’s Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and the upcoming Little Fires Everywhere. He’s also known for his work in Lars and the Real Girl and the Men In Black movies, including the latest from this summer starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty

Rubin joined the Board of Directors in 2013 when the casting directors branch was established and began his third term this year. That means he can serve a maximum of three years as Academy president before having to step aside.

He was elected over makeup artist Lois Burwell, who still serves as governor from the makeup artists branch and will step in as first vice president for the 2019-2020 term.

Rubin was up against John Bailey in 2017 and was considered the favorite to win this time around, per reports.

The Academy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.