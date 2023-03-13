What You Didn't See on TV at Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Helps Photographer, Florence Pugh Takes a Selfie and More

That's a wrap on the Oscars 2023!

Sunday's 95th Academy Awards lived up to its reputation as the most-anticipated film-industry event of the year, featuring plenty of star-studded moments from the red carpet and inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

It was a night of historic wins, memorable performances and cast reunions with Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeping the awards and costume designer Ruth E. Carter becoming the only Black woman to have two Oscars to her name.

But what happened behind the scenes? Read on for all of PEOPLE's exclusive access:

On the Red Carpet

Just after 4:30 p.m. PT, Halle Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt sweetly held her clutch on the red carpet before making their way inside for the show.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who wore a black dress with gold embellishments — made it to the top of the stairs and said, "Well that was a workout!" before taking a selfie with her son, Henry Hall, who joined her for Hollywood's biggest night.

Jennifer Connelly also made the Oscars a family affair. The Top Gun: Maverick actress posed with her younger son, 19-year-old Stellan Connelly Bettany.

Colin Farrell also made a rare appearance with his 13-year-old son Henry. The pair were photographed on the red carpet smiling together for the camera with their arms around one another.

Angela Bassett arrived on the champagne carpet matching with 17-year-old daughter Bronwyn Golden in gorgeous, vibrant purple gowns.

Salma Hayek also had a twinning moment with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15. The mother-daughter duo matched in fierce red looks for the big night, Hayek wearing a red sequin halter gown while her daughter opted for a strapless red gown with a tulle bottom.

Lady Gaga stopped to help a photographer who fell on the Oscars 2023 red carpet on Sunday night. After making a surprised look, the singer/actress (wearing a Versace gown with a bold rear view) turned around and ran to help the photographer up.

Inside the Show

The Fabelmans' actor Gabriel LaBelle headed to the restroom and was starstruck by Bill Nye walking in the other direction, saying, "Oh! Oh. Wow. Congratulations. You're amazing."

At 6:30 p.m. PT, Cara Delevingne and Florence Pugh took selfies in the orchestra lobby.

In the press room, Jamie Lee Curtis said her first Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once is "the thrill of my life."

After her performance, Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (née Rakim Mayers), was seen sweetly supporting the Grammy winner by raising his glass to her. The pair, already parents to a 9-month-old son, are currently expecting their second baby together.

Lady Gaga — wearing her third look of the night — was escorted to the elevators through the lobby as Michelle Yeoh was announced as Best Actress. She bent over in excitement when she heard the actress' name.

Presenter Elizabeth Banks left the building sans shoes.

This year's ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In November 2022, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, confirmed that winners in all 23 categories would be revealed live during the main show. Last year, eight categories were cut for time and given out prior to the ceremony, with pre-recorded moments from the acceptance speeches included in the broadcast.

The Oscars aired live on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.