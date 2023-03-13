What You Didn't See on TV at Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Helps Photographer, Florence Pugh Takes a Selfie and More

From Cara Delevingne and Florence Pugh taking selfies together to Lady Gaga cheering for Michelle Yeoh, here's what you missed at 95th Academy Awards

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 12:34 AM
US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Lady Gaga. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

That's a wrap on the Oscars 2023!

Sunday's 95th Academy Awards lived up to its reputation as the most-anticipated film-industry event of the year, featuring plenty of star-studded moments from the red carpet and inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

It was a night of historic wins, memorable performances and cast reunions with Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeping the awards and costume designer Ruth E. Carter becoming the only Black woman to have two Oscars to her name.

But what happened behind the scenes? Read on for all of PEOPLE's exclusive access:

2023 Oscar Families
Henry Hall and Julia Louis Dreyfus. Mike Coppola/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: The Oscars Moments We'll Never Be Able to Stop Talking About

On the Red Carpet

Just after 4:30 p.m. PT, Halle Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt sweetly held her clutch on the red carpet before making their way inside for the show.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who wore a black dress with gold embellishments — made it to the top of the stairs and said, "Well that was a workout!" before taking a selfie with her son, Henry Hall, who joined her for Hollywood's biggest night.

Jennifer Connelly also made the Oscars a family affair. The Top Gun: Maverick actress posed with her younger son, 19-year-old Stellan Connelly Bettany.

Colin Farrell also made a rare appearance with his 13-year-old son Henry. The pair were photographed on the red carpet smiling together for the camera with their arms around one another.

Angela Bassett arrived on the champagne carpet matching with 17-year-old daughter Bronwyn Golden in gorgeous, vibrant purple gowns.

Salma Hayek also had a twinning moment with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15. The mother-daughter duo matched in fierce red looks for the big night, Hayek wearing a red sequin halter gown while her daughter opted for a strapless red gown with a tulle bottom.

Lady Gaga stopped to help a photographer who fell on the Oscars 2023 red carpet on Sunday night. After making a surprised look, the singer/actress (wearing a Versace gown with a bold rear view) turned around and ran to help the photographer up.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Inside the Show

The Fabelmans' actor Gabriel LaBelle headed to the restroom and was starstruck by Bill Nye walking in the other direction, saying, "Oh! Oh. Wow. Congratulations. You're amazing."

At 6:30 p.m. PT, Cara Delevingne and Florence Pugh took selfies in the orchestra lobby.

In the press room, Jamie Lee Curtis said her first Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once is "the thrill of my life."

After her performance, Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (née Rakim Mayers), was seen sweetly supporting the Grammy winner by raising his glass to her. The pair, already parents to a 9-month-old son, are currently expecting their second baby together.

Lady Gaga — wearing her third look of the night — was escorted to the elevators through the lobby as Michelle Yeoh was announced as Best Actress. She bent over in excitement when she heard the actress' name.

Presenter Elizabeth Banks left the building sans shoes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This year's ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In November 2022, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, confirmed that winners in all 23 categories would be revealed live during the main show. Last year, eight categories were cut for time and given out prior to the ceremony, with pre-recorded moments from the acceptance speeches included in the broadcast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Oscars aired live on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
oscars arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Michelle Yeoh Gives Inspiring Best Actress Speech About Never Being 'Past Your Prime' at Oscars 2023
US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Watch Lady Gaga Stop to Help Photographer Who Fell on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
US film producer Jonathan Wang (C) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Oscars 2023 Winners List: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps with 7 Wins Including Best Picture
Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Academy Awards 2023, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Mar 2023
Jennifer Connelly Brings Lookalike Son Stellan, 19, to Oscars 2023 — See the Photo!
Halle Berry Presents Best Actress in Will Smith's Absence at Oscars 2023
Halle Berry Presents Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh in Will Smith's Absence at Oscars 2023
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina, 15, Coordinate in Glamorous Red Looks at Oscars 2023: Photo
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna's Baby Boy Cries Over His Unborn Sibling 'Going to the Oscars' — See the Sweet Photo!
Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Michelle Yeoh Wows in Sleeveless White Dior Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 95th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out at Ovation Hollywood on March 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Here's Why the Oscars Red Carpet Won't Be Red This Year — Breaking a Decades-Old Tradition
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Understands De-Gendering Acting Categories at Oscars 2023: 'Mother of a Trans Daughter'
Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Have a Glam Date Night on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet