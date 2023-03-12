Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon

Tom Cruise will not be attending the Oscars 2023 ceremony.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, is skipping the annual awards show, being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, despite his film being up for six honors, including Best Picture.

A rep for Cruise confirms to PEOPLE that his absence is because he is currently filming Mission: Impossible 8 overseas. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer will accept the award for Best Picture should Maverick emerge victorious, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The follow-up to 1986's Top Gun is also nominated in the categories of Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Additionally, Lady Gaga is set to perform the nominated song, "Hold My Hand."

Cruise's absence comes as a bit of a surprise, considering his attendance the Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles last month.

In a video that circulated on social media at the time, Steven Spielberg could be seen telling Cruise he "saved Hollywood's ass" with Top Gun: Maverick, which claimed the spot as the highest-grossing movie of 2022 in the United States.

The legendary director, 76, added that Cruise "might have saved theatrical distribution" entirely with the long-awaited sequel to his hit '80s action flick.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday that Cruise would be at Sunday's ceremony, and he was asked whether he would joke about the actor as hosts of other awards shows this season have.

"No, I mean, listen, the reason that Tom Cruise is being embraced by the movie industry is that, I don't know if he saved [movies], but he definitely gave them the Heimlich maneuver," said Kimmel, 55.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 8 writer-director Christopher McQuarrie announced the exciting news on Friday that Hannah Waddingham had joined the cast of the upcoming franchise film.

In the photo shared by McQuarrie, 54, Waddingham appeared to be in character as she sternly looked into the distance, wearing a tan cap in front of what looked like a communication center.

Waddingham, 48, is best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, for which she won the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2021. She also starred in the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2.

Mission Impossible: 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — has been filming since July 2022, long before the seventh Mission: Impossible movie's upcoming July 2023 release date.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.