These Stars Brought Their Family Members to the 2023 Oscars

01 of 11 James Hong's Daughter James and April Hong. CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The Hollywood legend, whose film Everything Everywhere All at Once is up for 10 Oscars, had the support of his 44-year-old daughter, April, at this year's Academy Awards.

02 of 11 Baz Luhrmann's Daughter & Wife Baz Luhrmann with wife Catherine Marin and daughter Lilly at Oscars 2023. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The Elvis director's daughter, Lillian Amanda, 19, came along to support both of her parents this year. Luhrmann's film Elvis is up for Best Picture, and his wife, Catherine Martin, is nominated for her costume design work on the biopic. The talented couple also share a son, 17-year-old William Alexander.

03 of 11 Ed Begley Jr.'s Daughter Gilbert Flores/Getty The actor took his youngest daughter, Hayden, as his date to the Oscars. Begley shares the 23-year-old with his wife Rachelle Carson, and he shares his two other kids, Nicholas, 44, and daughter Amanda, 45, with ex-wife Ingrid Taylor.

04 of 11 Andie MacDowell's Daughter Arturo Holmes/Getty The actress's middle child, fellow actress Rainey Qualley, 33, joined her mom at the Oscars this year. MacDowell and her ex-husband Paul Qualley also share son Justin, 37, and daughter Margaret, 28. (The youngest Qualley sibling costarred with her famous mom in the 2023 Netflix series Maid.)

05 of 11 Brendan Fraser's Sons Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The Best Actor nominee brought his boys Leland, 16, and Holden, 18. He shares both kids and his eldest son, 20-year-old Griffin, with his ex-wife Afton Smith. Fraser also brought his girlfriend Jeanne Moore to the ceremony.

06 of 11 Halle Bailey's Brother Gilbert Flores/Getty The Little Mermaid star brought her little brother, 17-year-old Branson, as her date to the iconic event.

07 of 11 Angela Bassett's Family FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Bassett brought her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and their 17-year-old twins to support her as a Best Supporting Actress contender. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star matched their daughter, Bronwyn Golden, in regal purple, while Vance matched their son, Slater Josiah, in a dapper all-black suit.

08 of 11 Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Son Henry Hall and Julia Louis Dreyfus. Mike Coppola/Getty The Veep star and her eldest son Henry Hall, 30, kept it classy for the black tie occasion. Louis-Dreyfus shares Henry and his younger brother, Charlie, 25, with her husband Brad Hall.

09 of 11 Jennifer Connelly's Son Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Connelly, who starred in the Best Picture contender Top Gun: Maverick, stunned on the "champagne carpet" with her 19-year-old son, Stellan Bettany. The actress shares Stellan and 11-year-old daughter Agnes with her husband Paul Bettany. Connelly shares her eldest son, Kai Dugan, with ex David Dugan.

10 of 11 Colin Farrell's Son Arturo Holmes/Getty The Best Actor nominee and his son, Henry Tadeusz, wore matching tuxedos to the Oscars. Farrell shares his 13-year-old with Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, and he's also dad to James Padraig, 19, whose mother is model Kim Bordenave.