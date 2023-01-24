Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron and More Snubbed by Oscars 2023 Nominations

While there's a lot to celebrate in this year's Academy Award nominees, as in every year, there were also some notable snubs.

The Best Original Song category will see two of today's biggest pop stars — Rihanna and Lady Gaga — battle; the former for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latter for Top Gun: Maverick's "Hold My Hand." Not included was Taylor Swift, whose "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing was shortlisted for a possible nomination.

Over in the competitive Best Actress category, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh were all recognized for the work. Unfortunately that left The Woman King star Viola Davis and Till's Danielle Deadwyler out of the lineup. Davis had been nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her lead performance, while Deadwyler won her category at the Gotham Awards at the launch of awards season.

Danielle Deadwyler in Till. Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures

Andrea Riseborough netting a Best Actress nomination was a huge surprise for the English star.

In recent weeks, Riseborough's performance in her 2022 drama To Leslie has gained significant ground in the awards season — despite being shut out of the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards — in large part due to how many major stars have publicly promoted the film. Leading up to Tuesday's Oscar nominations, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Sarah Paulson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox have hosted screenings of the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and showered praise for her performance on social media.

Snubs in the Best Actor category included Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick and Adam Sandler for his performance in the Netflix basketball drama Hustle. Cruise had received love from the Golden Globes; Sandler was recently recognized with a nomination by the SAG Awards.

As for the Supporting Actor race, The Fabelmans' Paul Dano failed to be recognized for his performance as character loosely based on Steven Spielberg's father, while Eddie Redmayne didn't get in for his work in The Good Nurse. The actor was however recognized by the Golden Globes and SAG Awards for his performance.

And while the self-professed "King of the World" James Cameron did see his epic sequel Avatar: The Way of World claim multiple nominations, including for Best Picture, the mega-successful director wasn't included in the Best Director category.

This year's ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Sunday, March 12, and be televised live on ABC.