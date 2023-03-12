Sarah Polley Reveals She's Making a Movie About Her Awards Season Experience at Oscars 2023

Sarah Polley is taking her awards show experience to the silver screen!

The 42-year-old writer/director, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking at the 2023 Oscars, revealed that the adventure has inspired her next project.

"I've been developing a project based on my experiences going through awards season — I'm not kidding," Polley told Deadline at the 95th Academy Awards. "I know all of your names and I have all of your numbers, you will be hearing from me."

"I've had basically a hotline with all the filmmakers and writers in the race, who text and email me things as they happen all night long — I have this informal writers room which has been amazing," she added.

Women Talking is also nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Polley recently told PEOPLE for the Women Changing the World issue why she initially had mixed feelings when Dede Gardner and Frances McDormand approached her about directing an adaptation of Miriam Toews's novel Women Talking.

Mike Coppola/Getty

"I was really scared of a whole bunch of things. I'd never made a studio movie before. I hadn't made a movie in 10 or 11 years. I had three kids at the time," she said.

Gardner, 55, and McDormand, 65, who also appears in Women Talking, promised Polley could do things her own way. That meant having a therapist available on set to tackle the movie's sensitive subject matter, offering the cast and crew unlimited breaks and perhaps most notably, committing to working shorter hours — 10-hour days versus a typical film set's 16.

"Most days we were home to be able to put kids to bed or even sometimes for dinner, which shouldn't be revolutionary, but on a film set it is," the mom of three told PEOPLE.

She also wanted Women Talking's child actors to feel comfortable.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Polley Established Protocols on Her Women Talking Set for Parents: 'Most Days We Were Home for Dinner'

"With kids on set, we always had a rule that if anyone was unhappy, even if they were just bored, they could just leave," said Polley, who starred as a child in Ramona. "There was always a way to work around things. I worked with enough filmmakers that I saw muddle through things that I felt confident we as a team could figure out how to make room for these things without sabotaging anything."

And they didn't. Women Talking received Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as nods at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

"It's been amazing to see how the film has entered the conversation and to have this evidence that we didn't sabotage the movie by creating a different kind of more humane working environment," Polley said. "It really helps me on the next one to not be able to make that case."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling

Polley called her shooting Women Talking "a euphoric experience."

"I was able to really feel an enormous amount of gratitude every single day," she added.

The writer and director, who opened up in her memoir Run Towards the Danger about her negative experiences on sets growing up, found working on a set like Women Talking to be "tremendously healing."

"There's really nothing more healing in this life than to be able to return to an environment in which you were hurt and have a different, better experience," she explained. "And to have agency in that environment and to be able to construct something that will be better for other people, it's really the best thing that can happen to you."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.