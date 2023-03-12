'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Makes History at 2023 Oscars

Ruth E. Carter just made history at the Oscars 2023.

The 62-year-old took home her second Academy Award for Best Costume Design at this year's ceremony for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making her the only Black woman to have two Oscars to her name.

Her record comes after Denzel Washington became the first Black man to clinch two Oscars in 2002, followed by Mahershala Ali in 2019.

In her acceptance speech, Carter — who won her first Oscar for 2018's predecessor to Wakanda Forever, Black Panther — began by thanking "the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman."

"She endures, she loves, she overcomes. She is every woman in this film. She is my mother," Carter continued before revealing that her mom, who was 101 years old, had died recently.

"This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor," she went on. "This film prepared me for this moment."

She then went on to shout out late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, whose memory Wakanda Forever paid major tribute to: "Chadwick, please take care of Mom."

In her speech, Carter also thanked Wakanda Forever director-cowriter Ryan Coogler and co-producer Nate Moore for their "vision," adding, "Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented."

"The Marvel family, Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito and their arsenal of genius. Thank you. I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan," Carter said. "This is for my mother."

Back in a September 2020 chat with PEOPLE, Carter reflected on some of the moments she shared with Boseman while working with him on Black Panther and 2017's Marshall.

After their time on Marshall, Boseman — who died on Aug. 28, 2020 at the age of 43, following a private years-long battle with colon cancer — and Carter began working together on the film that would not only make history but forever immortalize the actor as a superhero, the two collaborated to perfect the iconic costume that would go on to inspire millions.

"There was so much trust because we'd worked on Marshall together. There was so much trust when we started Black Panther," she said. "It was an incredible experience because he didn't doubt anything. He always greeted me with a smile, a hug and cooperation."

