Riley Keough and Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Have Date Night at Oscars 2023 Afterparty

Riley Keough stepped out with husband Ben Smith-Petersen to celebrate the Oscars 2023.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 33, made a rare public appearance with her spouse of eight years on the blue carpet for the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sunday night.

The couple posed for photographs before the event, with the two even sharing loving glances along the way. In one photo, the actress turned to her date and shot him a big smile before turning back to photographers.

Keough dazzled in a strappy sequin Celine gown, which featured triangle rib cutouts and V-neck detailing.

As for her beau, he posed alongside his wife in a head-to-toe black ensemble with a black suit and tie and matching black shirt underneath, with black pants and shoes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Keough — who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley — told Vanity Fair at the event that she was excited to see star Austin Butler, who played her late grandfather in Elvis.

"I texted him this morning and said good luck, and I'm so happy I'll see him tonight," she said of the 31-year-old actor, who also attended the party.

Butler sported a black suit and pants with a dark silk tie top while posing on the blue carpet for the same event.

The Best Actor nominee attended with model girlfriend Kaia Gerber, who looked stunning beside him in a sparkly silver gown.

RELATED VIDEO: Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: "We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet"

Earlier this month, Keough described what it was like to star with her husband for a few scenes in Daisy Jones & The Six in an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying that it was "weirder" than she imagined.

"The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show, and the producers were like, 'It would be so funny if it was your husband,' " Keough told host Seth Meyers.

"Was that more or less awkward?" asked Meyers, 49.

"It was more awkward!" Keough admitted. "I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they're like, 'This is really uncomfortable.' "

She continued, "For one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband. And for two, you know, normally, typically, when you do these things and it's somebody coming in for the day, you're like, 'Hello, nice to meet you,' and you kind of get down to business and it's very professional. But with him, it was just, like, really … we were just giggling the whole time."

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen in 2019. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

While doing promotion for her new Prime Video show, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with her partner, whom she met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, sharing how she "knew" she would marry him after their second date.

"I don't see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen," Keough said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, 'I'm going to marry him and have kids with him.'"

The actress added, "I just knew. We didn't even say 'I love you' yet."

Keough and Smith-Petersen tied the knot in February 2015 after sharing news of their engagement the previous August.

They have since become a family of three after welcoming a baby girl in 2022, PEOPLE confirmed back in January.