Riley Keough and Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Have Date Night at Oscars 2023 Afterparty

Ben Smith-Petersen, who has been married to Riley Keough for eight years, has a cameo appearance on her new show Daisy Jones & The Six

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 14, 2023 10:07 AM
Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party
Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough. Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Riley Keough stepped out with husband Ben Smith-Petersen to celebrate the Oscars 2023.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 33, made a rare public appearance with her spouse of eight years on the blue carpet for the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sunday night.

The couple posed for photographs before the event, with the two even sharing loving glances along the way. In one photo, the actress turned to her date and shot him a big smile before turning back to photographers.

Keough dazzled in a strappy sequin Celine gown, which featured triangle rib cutouts and V-neck detailing.

As for her beau, he posed alongside his wife in a head-to-toe black ensemble with a black suit and tie and matching black shirt underneath, with black pants and shoes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough
Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Keough — who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley — told Vanity Fair at the event that she was excited to see star Austin Butler, who played her late grandfather in Elvis.

"I texted him this morning and said good luck, and I'm so happy I'll see him tonight," she said of the 31-year-old actor, who also attended the party.

Butler sported a black suit and pants with a dark silk tie top while posing on the blue carpet for the same event.

The Best Actor nominee attended with model girlfriend Kaia Gerber, who looked stunning beside him in a sparkly silver gown.

RELATED VIDEO: Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: "We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet"

Earlier this month, Keough described what it was like to star with her husband for a few scenes in Daisy Jones & The Six in an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying that it was "weirder" than she imagined.

"The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show, and the producers were like, 'It would be so funny if it was your husband,' " Keough told host Seth Meyers.

"Was that more or less awkward?" asked Meyers, 49.

"It was more awkward!" Keough admitted. "I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they're like, 'This is really uncomfortable.' "

She continued, "For one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband. And for two, you know, normally, typically, when you do these things and it's somebody coming in for the day, you're like, 'Hello, nice to meet you,' and you kind of get down to business and it's very professional. But with him, it was just, like, really … we were just giggling the whole time."

Riley Keough of The Lodge (L) and stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen attend the Pizza Hut Lounge at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen in 2019. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

While doing promotion for her new Prime Video show, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with her partner, whom she met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, sharing how she "knew" she would marry him after their second date.

"I don't see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen," Keough said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, 'I'm going to marry him and have kids with him.'"

The actress added, "I just knew. We didn't even say 'I love you' yet."

Keough and Smith-Petersen tied the knot in February 2015 after sharing news of their engagement the previous August.

They have since become a family of three after welcoming a baby girl in 2022, PEOPLE confirmed back in January.

Related Articles
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: 'We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet'
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Recalls 'Awkward' Experience Having to Film Sex Scene with Husband for 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Zola"at DGA Theater Complex on June 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Riley Keough's Husband? All About Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Teases Husband Ben Smith-Petersen's 'Hilarious' Cameo in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kaia Gerber Makes a Dazzling Appearance to Support Boyfriend Austin Butler at Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi Attend 2023 Oscars Afterparty, Over 4 Months After His Attack
oscar party dresses tout
All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Afterparties
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Riley Keough Is 'Very Protective' of Sisters Finley and Harper, 14, After Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death: Source
Austin Butler and Sharon Stone are all smiles as they exit the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party!
Exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Seen Outside Same Oscars 2023 Party
Riley Keough; ben smith
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Grabs Lunch with Husband While Wearing Graceland Shirt
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Wears All Black for First Red Carpet Since Death of Lisa Marie Presley
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Brings Androgyny to 2023 Oscars Afterparty in Bold Corset Look
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Riley Keough Seems to Wear One of Grandfather Elvis' Iconic Guitar Straps in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
Riley Keough Wears a Replica of Grandfather Elvis' Iconic 1968 Guitar Strap in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
Lisa Marie Presley (L) and musician Michael Lockwood attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Files to Be Guardian ad Litem of Twins in Trust Battle