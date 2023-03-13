01 of 10 Mama's Night Out After many of the night's nominees had already made their way down the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., 2023 Oscar nominee Rihanna showed up in style in a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress, showcasing her growing baby bump.

02 of 10 Strike a Pose VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty The singer, who revealed she was expecting baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, posed effortlessly for the cameras while cradling her belly.

03 of 10 Look Back at It Mike Coppola/Getty The Fenty Beauty mogul, whose song "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, paired the look with brown and yellow diamond and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery, along with an orange-brown diamond ring and dark brown dress ring also from the jeweler.

04 of 10 Up Close and Personal Arturo Holmes/Getty For her glam, Rihanna's look was courtesy of her own Fenty Beauty line, including the Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in the shade "Grill Mast'r" for her deep red lip.

05 of 10 A Night to Celebrate Flo Ngala/Getty While walking down the carpet, the singer appeared ready for the night ahead as she threw her hands up in celebration and flashed a smile.

06 of 10 Sweet Selfie VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Before joining the other nominees inside, Rihanna made a quick selfie stop with fellow mama Ashley Graham, who helped host ABC's Countdown to Oscars 95.

07 of 10 It's Showtime Myung J. Chun/Getty After an outfit change, Rihanna took the stage to sing her Oscar-nominated song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

08 of 10 A Song for Wakanda Kevin Winter/Getty To complement her dazzling outfit, RiRi wore multiple pieces of jewelry provided by De Beers.

09 of 10 Golden Hour Kevin Winter/Getty The diamonds, the glam, the leather gloves, the emotion — it was truly a moment!