The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Oscars

From Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry to Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore, see the stars enjoying date night on the red carpet

By Zoey Lyttle
and
Published on March 12, 2023 08:25 PM
01 of 10

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller
Neilson Barnard/Getty

Fresh off their adorable Super Bowl commercial, the Top Gun: Maverick actor and his wife shared a sweet moment ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

02 of 10

Jamie Lee Curtis & Christoper Guest

2023 Oscar Couples
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Best Supporting Actress nominee shimmered upon arrival in a sparkly gown with her dapper date by her side.

03 of 10

Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

2023 Oscar Couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last year, Kotsur took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in CODA, which also won Best Picture at the 2022 ceremony. Tonight, Bray posed with her hand in the American Sign Language symbol for "I love you" while the couple, both deaf performers, walked the red carpet.

04 of 10

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

2023 Oscar Couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The upcoming husband-and-wife hosting duo of Live posed together on the carpet ahead of their April 17 debut (upon Ryan Seacrest's departure).

05 of 10

Zoe Saldaña & Marco Perego Saldana

2023 Oscar Couples

The Avatar: The Way of Water actress stunned on the carpet dressed in a blush-colored Fendi gown and holding hands with her husband.

06 of 10

Allison Williams & Alexander Dreymon

2023 Oscar Couples
Arturo Holmes/Getty

The M3GAN star was accompanied by her fiancé, with whom she welcomed a son, Arlo, in late 2021.

07 of 10

Brendan Fraser & Jeanne Moore

2023 Oscar Couples
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The Best Actor nominee made sure to make Sunday night a family affair as he was joined on the carpet by his girlfriend and two of his three children.

08 of 10

Marlee Matlin & Kevin Grandalski

2023 Oscar Couples
Gilbert Flores/Getty

The 1987 Best Actress winner posed alongside her husband on the carpet, both matching in elegant black looks.

09 of 10

Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik

2023 Oscar Couples
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The activist, who served as a producer for the 2023 Oscar-nominated documentary, Stranger at the Gate, shined in a silver, hooded ensemble alongside her husband.

10 of 10

Antonio Banderas & Nicole Kimpel

2023 Oscar Couples
Gilbert Flores/Getty

The Puss and Boots: The Last Wish star opted for a classic tuxedo alongside his girlfriend, who went for more of a statement look in a three-piece hot pink ensemble.

