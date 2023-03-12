The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Oscars

01 of 10 Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Neilson Barnard/Getty Fresh off their adorable Super Bowl commercial, the Top Gun: Maverick actor and his wife shared a sweet moment ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

02 of 10 Jamie Lee Curtis & Christoper Guest Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The Best Supporting Actress nominee shimmered upon arrival in a sparkly gown with her dapper date by her side.

03 of 10 Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray Kevin Mazur/Getty Last year, Kotsur took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in CODA, which also won Best Picture at the 2022 ceremony. Tonight, Bray posed with her hand in the American Sign Language symbol for "I love you" while the couple, both deaf performers, walked the red carpet.

04 of 10 Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Kevin Mazur/Getty The upcoming husband-and-wife hosting duo of Live posed together on the carpet ahead of their April 17 debut (upon Ryan Seacrest's departure).

05 of 10 Zoe Saldaña & Marco Perego Saldana The Avatar: The Way of Water actress stunned on the carpet dressed in a blush-colored Fendi gown and holding hands with her husband.

06 of 10 Allison Williams & Alexander Dreymon Arturo Holmes/Getty The M3GAN star was accompanied by her fiancé, with whom she welcomed a son, Arlo, in late 2021.

07 of 10 Brendan Fraser & Jeanne Moore Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The Best Actor nominee made sure to make Sunday night a family affair as he was joined on the carpet by his girlfriend and two of his three children.

08 of 10 Marlee Matlin & Kevin Grandalski Gilbert Flores/Getty The 1987 Best Actress winner posed alongside her husband on the carpet, both matching in elegant black looks.

09 of 10 Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty The activist, who served as a producer for the 2023 Oscar-nominated documentary, Stranger at the Gate, shined in a silver, hooded ensemble alongside her husband.