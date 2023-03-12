See Every Star Arriving on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

The 95th Academy Awards are here! See the biggest names in Hollywood arriving on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night

By Stephanie Sengwe
and
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Published on March 12, 2023 05:42 PM
01 of 56

Florence Pugh

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
02 of 56

Angela Bassett

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
03 of 56

Halle Bailey

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
04 of 56

Jamie Lee Curtis

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
05 of 56

Sandra Oh

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
06 of 56

Ana de Armas

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
07 of 56

Brendan Fraser

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
08 of 56

Mindy Kaling

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
09 of 56

Jennifer Connelly

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
10 of 56

Zoe Saldaña

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
11 of 56

Sarah Polley

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty
12 of 56

Cara Delevingne

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
13 of 56

Stephanie Hsu

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
14 of 56

Danai Gurira

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
15 of 56

Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
16 of 56

Riz Ahmed

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
17 of 56

Vanessa Hudgens

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
18 of 56

Diane Warren

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
19 of 56

Jonathan Majors

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
20 of 56

Eva Longoria

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
21 of 56

Sigourney Weaver

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
22 of 56

Monica Barbaro

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
23 of 56

Sofia Carson

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
24 of 56

Andie MacDowell

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
25 of 56

Ava DuVernay

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
26 of 56

Ariana DeBose

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
27 of 56

Elizabeth Olsen

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
28 of 56

Greg Tarzan Davis

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
29 of 56

Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Baz Luhrmann with wife Catherine Marin and daughter Lilly at Oscars 2023. Getty
30 of 56

Mario Lopez

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
31 of 56

Lilly Singh

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
32 of 56

Ashley Graham

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
33 of 56

Katie Lowes

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
34 of 56

Tia Carrere

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
35 of 56

Allison Williams & Alexander Dreymon

Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty
36 of 56

Marlee Matlin

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
37 of 56

QuestLove

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
38 of 56

Gregory Mann

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
39 of 56

Ruth E. Carter

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
40 of 56

Harry Shum Jr.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
41 of 56

Gabriel LaBelle

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
42 of 56

Harvey Guillen

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
43 of 56

Jay Ellis

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
44 of 56

Ram Charan

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
45 of 56

Hong Chau

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
46 of 56

Lauren Ridloff

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
47 of 56

Winnie Harlow

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty
48 of 56

James Hong

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
James Hong. Arturo Holmes/Getty
49 of 56

Malala Yousafzai

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
50 of 56

Fan Bingbing

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty
51 of 56

Lewis Pullman

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Arturo Holmes/Getty
52 of 56

Terrence J & Mikalah

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty
53 of 56

John Cho

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
54 of 56

Nicole Kimpel & Antonio Banderas

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
55 of 56

Lenny Kravitz

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
56 of 56

Rainey Qualley

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
