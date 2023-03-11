Oscars 2023 Pre-Parties: See All the Fun Photos!

01 of 15 Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek & Jennifer Coolidge Presley Ann/Getty The power trio of Wilde, Hayek and Coolidge hang at the W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner at a private residence in L.A. on March 9.

02 of 15 Channing Tatum A solo Tatum smoulders at the Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun Oscar Dinner in L.A. on March 9.

03 of 15 Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Momodu Mansaray/Getty Second time parents-to-be Reed and Somerhalder enjoy a night out at the RCGD Global Pre-Oscars annual celebration at Eveleigh in West Hollywood on March 9.

04 of 15 Quinta Brunson & Sheryl Lee Ralph Robin L Marshall/Getty Brunson celebrates Abbott Elementary costar Ralph at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

05 of 15 Daniel Kaluuya Paras Griffin/Getty Kaluuya takes the mic at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

06 of 15 Teyana Taylor & Lena Waithe Taylor and Waithe are too cool at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

07 of 15 Ke Huy Quan & Ariana DeBose Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Quan and DeBose beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner in Los Angeles on March 9.

08 of 15 Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Unique Nicole/Getty It's a date! Chopra and Jonas stun at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

09 of 15 Danny Pudi & Parvesh Cheena Unique Nicole/Getty Dressed to impress, Pudi and Cheena get together at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

10 of 15 Cate Blanchett Dave Benett/Getty Oscar nominee Blanchett keeps her cool in a minty ensemble at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

11 of 15 Jessie Buckley Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Women Talking star Buckley speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California.

12 of 15 T.I. & Vin Diesel Brian Feinzimer/Getty T.I. and Vin Diesel show their tough sides at the Eighth Annual Icon Mann Honors held at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on March 8.

13 of 15 Julia Garner & Halle Bailey Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Say cheese! Garner and Bailey put their heads together at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8.

14 of 15 Jimmy Kimmel Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The 2023 Oscars host Kimmel helps roll out the new champagne-colored carpet (with plenty of jokes!) ahead of the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 8.