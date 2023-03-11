Oscars 2023 Pre-Parties: See All the Fun Photos!

Before Sunday's big show begins, everyone is having a blast! Check out Jennifer Coolidge, Ke Huy Quan, Cate Blanchett and more kicking back in L.A.

By Kate Hogan
and Ben Trivett
Published on March 11, 2023 07:58 AM
Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek & Jennifer Coolidge

2023 Oscar Pre-Parties
Presley Ann/Getty

The power trio of Wilde, Hayek and Coolidge hang at the W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner at a private residence in L.A. on March 9.

Channing Tatum

2023 Oscar Pre-Parties

A solo Tatum smoulders at the Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun Oscar Dinner in L.A. on March 9.

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder

2023 Oscar Pre-Parties
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Second time parents-to-be Reed and Somerhalder enjoy a night out at the RCGD Global Pre-Oscars annual celebration at Eveleigh in West Hollywood on March 9.

Quinta Brunson & Sheryl Lee Ralph

2023 Oscar Pre-Parties
Robin L Marshall/Getty

Brunson celebrates Abbott Elementary costar Ralph at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

Daniel Kaluuya

2023 Oscar Pre-Parties
Paras Griffin/Getty

Kaluuya takes the mic at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

Teyana Taylor & Lena Waithe

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the 16th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Taylor and Waithe are too cool at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

Ke Huy Quan & Ariana DeBose

Ke Huy Quan Ariana Debose
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Quan and DeBose beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner in Los Angeles on March 9.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
Unique Nicole/Getty

It's a date! Chopra and Jonas stun at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

Danny Pudi & Parvesh Cheena

2023 Oscar Pre-Parties
Unique Nicole/Getty

Dressed to impress, Pudi and Cheena get together at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

Cate Blanchett

cate blanchett
Dave Benett/Getty

Oscar nominee Blanchett keeps her cool in a minty ensemble at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Women Talking star Buckley speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California.

T.I. & Vin Diesel

2023 Oscar Pre-Parties
Brian Feinzimer/Getty

T.I. and Vin Diesel show their tough sides at the Eighth Annual Icon Mann Honors held at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on March 8.

Julia Garner & Halle Bailey

Julia Garner Halle Bailey
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Say cheese! Garner and Bailey put their heads together at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The 2023 Oscars host Kimmel helps roll out the new champagne-colored carpet (with plenty of jokes!) ahead of the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 8.

Amber Riley & Yvette Nicole Brown

Amber Riley
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Riley and Brown smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7.

