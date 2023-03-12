Pedro Pascal Supports Sister Javiera Balmaceda — Who Has a Nominated Film — on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Pascal attended as a presenter and supported his sister Balmaceda, who worked on the Best International Feature nominee Argentina, 1985

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 12, 2023 10:54 PM
Pedro Pascal
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty

Pedro Pascal was a proud younger brother as he supported his sister Javiera Balmaceda at the 2023 Oscars.

The Last of Us star, 47, attended the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night as a presenter (he introduced Best Animated Short and Best Documentary Short with Elizabeth Olsen), but he was also there for his sister. Balmaceda was in attendance for her contribution to Argentina, 1985, which was nominated for Best International Film. Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front ultimately won that category.

The siblings smiled for photos together on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Back in August 2021, Balmaceda, Amazon Studios' head of local originals for Latin America, told Variety, "It's exciting to be part of such an ambitious project that will take audiences on a journey through a pivotal point in Argentina's history."

Pedro Pascal
Getty

Balmaceda added, "The amazing and internationally recognized Argentine cast, director and entire Argentinean production team are sure to bring us one of the most compelling and well-produced of films, that will keep our audience talking."

The two siblings have different last names because Pascal changed his performing name to honor their late mom, Verónica. As he told PEOPLE in 2020, while living in New York City to launch his career as an actor, the Chilean-American star's mom died, and shortly after her death, Pascal changed his professional last name from Balmaceda, his father's, to Pascal, his mother's.

"She was always incredibly supportive, never a stage mom. I always felt like she knew something that I didn't," he said. "None of [my success] would be real if it weren't for her."

Argentina, 1985 is now streaming on Prime Video.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

