Pauly Shore 'Loved' Oscars Joke About Him, Celebrates 'Old Buddies' Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan's Wins

Pauly Shore may be a comedian himself, but he can also take a joke.

The Encino Man actor, 55, was the butt of one of host Jimmy Kimmel's jokes at the Oscars 2023 on Sunday but didn't take it to heart, tweeting his support of his former castmates Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan alongside a video clip of Kimmel's joke.

"I don't know if you guys saw the @TheAcademy Awards last night, but @jimmykimmel poked fun at me in the monologue," Shore tweeted Monday.

Along with Quan's Goonies costar Sean Astin, the three starred in the 1992 comedy Encino Man together, which was met with critical reviews — something Kimmel, 55, was quick to point out after introducing first-time nominees (and eventual winners!) Fraser, 54, and Quan, 51.

"Thirty-one years ago, in 1992, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan were in a movie together: Encino Man. Two actors from Encino Man are nominated for Oscars," Kimmel joked in his opening monologue. "What an incredible night it must be for the two of you, and what a very difficult night for Pauly Shore. Maybe it's time to reboot Bio-Dome."

"I loved it," Shore said in his tweet about the joke, adding, "But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars! Never quit on your dreams."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brendan Fraser, Pauly Shore, Sean Astin and Ke Huy Quan in Encino Man (1992). Buena Vista

Shore voiced his support for both actors ahead of the awards ceremony in a clip that aired on Good Morning America Friday.

The actor shared his excitement for his former costars, commenting on the "insane" story of their comeback over three decades after Encino Man.

"These guys — what a comeback. It's almost like they were in Encino Man, they dethawed them and they're coming back to life," Shore said, referencing Encino Man's plot.

The movie follows Shore and Astin, 52, as teenagers who dig up a primitive human from the Stone Age (Fraser) and enroll him in their high school.

Michelle Yeoh with Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"Anyways, I'm going to binge-watch [Encino Man] this weekend, simultaneously watching to see who's going to take home the awards," Shore added in the video.

Concluded the Son in Law actor, "Congratulations, guys. Good luck, bros."

As one of Fraser's first roles kickstarting his career — while simultaneously one of Quan's last, before he recently made his return to the big screen — their comebacks into this year's award circuit was a full-circle moment.

After reuniting for the first time in three decades at the Critics' Choice Awards in January, Fraser and Quan took home the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, respectively.