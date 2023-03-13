Mira Sorvino Reacts to Oscars 2023 Omitting Dad Paul Sorvino from In Memoriam: 'Baffling Beyond Belief'

Paul Sorvino's wife Dee Dee Sorvino said her late husband "was not the only deserving soul left out" of the In Memoriam segment

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 13, 2023 02:13 PM

Paul Sorvino's wife Dee Dee Sorvino and his daughter Mira Sorvino are speaking out about the late actor being omitted from the 2023 Oscars' In Memoriam segment.

A portion of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night paid tribute to actors and filmmakers who died in the past year with a segment introduced by John Travolta and a performance by Lenny Kravitz.

Goodfellas actor Sorvino — who died from natural causes in July at 83 — was notably absent from the slideshow that aired during the broadcast. (A gallery featuring more people is available online, with a scannable QR code that was shown onscreen during the broadcast, directing viewers to the extended tributes.)

Sorvino's widow Dee Dee called on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to apologize for his exclusion.

Paul Sorvino, Mira Sorvino
Paul Sorvino and daughter Mira Sorvino in 2013. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars," she said in a statement Monday. "It's a three-hour show, they can't give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all."

Other stars left out of the broadcast included Anne Heche and model Charlbi Dean, who was the star of Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness.

Actor Paul Sorvino (R) and Dee Dee Sorvino pose for a photo together at a signing for their new book "Pinot, Pasta, And Parties" at Barnes & Noble Tribeca on April 20, 2017 in New York City.
Dee Dee and Paul Sorvino in 2017. Matthew Eisman/Getty

Dee Dee added, "Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the audience deserves better. Is the Academy so jaded they forget people who are loved, who have given their hearts to this industry?"

"Shame on the Academy if this is not corrected," she continued. "Mistakes are made, this was a big one. Please do something to make it right."

Sorvino's daughter, actress Mira seemed to reference her dad's absence from the In Memoriam portion on Twitter, tweeting after the Oscars aired, "I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night…." She later tweeted directly about her dad's omission on Monday, writing, "It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!"

Earlier on Sunday, Mira, 55, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Mighty Aphrodite in 1996, recalled the night she won and remembered the experience with her dad.

"On this Oscars night I am so happy for all of the nominees and the winners, but I am also moved in a thousand different ways when I think of the night I got to share my Academy Award with my Dad, the very great actor Paul Sorvino, who was never nominated," she wrote on Instagram.

"To get to share this blindingly positive moment with my father… My first and best teacher, my beloved Daddy who came to all the school plays and loved from the bottom of his heart, the brilliant thespian whom all his colleagues revered as one of the greatest, to get to give back to him what he had been giving me all my life- love and belief and admiration and gratitude," said Mira. "On this first year after his passing it is truly a bittersweet but beautiful memory. I love you Dad, I miss you so much."

