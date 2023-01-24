Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees

It's time to spotlight this year's Oscar nominees.

On Tuesday morning, nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. This year's ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

In November, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, confirmed that winners in all 23 categories will be revealed live during the main show. Last year, eight categories were cut for time and given out prior to the ceremony, with pre-recorded moments from the acceptance speeches included in the broadcast.

The Apple TV+ film CODA won Best Picture at last year's Oscars, which was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes and featured the much-talked-about moment when Will Smith walked onstage and hit Chris Rock.

Read on for the complete list of this year's nominees.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Allyson Riggs

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Annette Brown

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking - Sarah Polley (based on the book by Miriam Toews)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

All Quiet on the Western Front. Netflix

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)

"This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). 20th Century Studios

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Babylon (2022). Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live-Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)