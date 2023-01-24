Entertainment Movies Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lady Gaga and Rihanna also scored Academy Award nominations By Benjamin VanHoose Published on January 24, 2023 08:22 AM Share Tweet Pin Email From left: Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Austin Butler in Elvis, Ana de Armas in Blonde. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock; Warner Bros. Pictures; Netflix It's time to spotlight this year's Oscar nominees. On Tuesday morning, nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. This year's ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. In November, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, confirmed that winners in all 23 categories will be revealed live during the main show. Last year, eight categories were cut for time and given out prior to the ceremony, with pre-recorded moments from the acceptance speeches included in the broadcast. The Apple TV+ film CODA won Best Picture at last year's Oscars, which was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes and featured the much-talked-about moment when Will Smith walked onstage and hit Chris Rock. Read on for the complete list of this year's nominees. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Allyson Riggs Best Picture All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansTárTop Gun: MaverickTriangle of SadnessWomen Talking Best Actor Austin Butler (Elvis)Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)Brendan Fraser (The Whale)Paul Mescal (Aftersun)Bill Nighy (Living) Best Actress Cate Blanchett (Tár)Ana de Armas (Blonde)Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Hong Chau (The Whale)Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Annette Brown Best Animated Film Guillermo del Toro's PinocchioMarcel the Shell with Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishThe Sea BeastTurning Red Best Director Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)Todd Field (Tár)Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness) Best Adapted Screenplay All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian StokellGlass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian JohnsonLiving - Kazuo IshiguroTop Gun: Maverick - Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin MarksWomen Talking - Sarah Polley (based on the book by Miriam Toews) Best Original Screenplay The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonaghEverything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel ScheinertThe Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg, Tony KushnerTár - Todd FieldTriangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund All Quiet on the Western Front. Netflix Best Cinematography All Quiet on the Western FrontBardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of TruthsElvisEmpire of LightTár Best Film Editing The Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceTárTop Gun: Maverick Best Original Score All Quiet on the Western FrontBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe Fabelmans Best Original Song "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)"Naatu Naatu" from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)"This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne) Best Visual Effects All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverTop Gun: Maverick Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). 20th Century Studios Best Sound All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanElvisTop Gun: Maverick Best Costume Design BabylonBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceMrs. Harris Goes to Paris Best Makeup & Hairstyling All Quiet on the Western FrontThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisThe Whale Best Production Design All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterBabylonElvisThe Fabelmans Babylon (2022). Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures Best Documentary Feature All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveA House Made of SplintersNavalny Best Documentary Short Subject The Elephant WhisperersHauloutHow Do You Measure a Year?The Martha Mitchell EffectStranger at the Gate Best Animated Short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the HorseThe Flying SailorIce MerchantsMy Year of DicksAn Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It Best Live-Action Short An Irish GoodbyeIvaluLe PupilleNight RideThe Red Suitcase Best International Film All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)Close (Belgium)EO (Poland)The Quiet Girl (Ireland)