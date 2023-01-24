Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees

Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lady Gaga and Rihanna also scored Academy Award nominations

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 24, 2023 08:22 AM
Brendan Fraser The Whale; ELVIS, Austin Butler; Blonde. Ana de Armas
From left: Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Austin Butler in Elvis, Ana de Armas in Blonde. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock; Warner Bros. Pictures; Netflix

It's time to spotlight this year's Oscar nominees.

On Tuesday morning, nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. This year's ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

In November, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, confirmed that winners in all 23 categories will be revealed live during the main show. Last year, eight categories were cut for time and given out prior to the ceremony, with pre-recorded moments from the acceptance speeches included in the broadcast.

The Apple TV+ film CODA won Best Picture at last year's Oscars, which was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes and featured the much-talked-about moment when Will Smith walked onstage and hit Chris Rock.

Read on for the complete list of this year's nominees.

Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Allyson Riggs

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Annette Brown

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson
Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick - Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking - Sarah Polley (based on the book by Miriam Toews)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Tár - Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front. Netflix

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)
"This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington Double Talk
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). 20th Century Studios

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
Babylon (2022). Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live-Action Short

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

