Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online

Now that the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have officially been announced, it's time to start chipping away at the selection of critically recognized films ahead of the live-televised ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, March 12 on ABC.

If you haven't already made it to the movie theater to watch some of the buzziest films of the year, including Everything Everywhere All at Once (which racked up the most Oscar nods this year with 11 in total) or the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun (starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller), you're in luck!

Fortunately, the majority of the Academy Award-nominated movies are now available to stream across a variety of different platforms, including Netflix, Paramount+ and HBO Max. (Some are still exclusive to theaters, but are expected to be streamable at a later date.)

You've got six weeks to catch up on the year's nominated films from the comfort of your couch, so grab the remote and start queueing up some of these picks.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The German epic anti-war film based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name is available to stream on Netflix.

In addition to Best Picture, the film nabbed eight other Academy Award nods, including Best International Feature and Original Score.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar, starring Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, is still in theaters and is currently unavailable to stream.

In addition to Best Picture, the James Cameron-directed epic scored three other Oscar nominations, including Production Design, Sound and Visual Effects.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Martin McDonagh-directed film, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is currently available to stream on HBO Max. It can also be rented on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Vudu.

In addition to Best Picture, The Banshees of Inisherin earned eight other Academy Award nods, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Elvis

The Austin Butler-led film that explores the King of Rock and Roll's life and music is currently available to stream on HBO Max. It can also be rented on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Vudu.

In addition to receiving a nomination for Best Picture, Elvis — also starring Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, Presley's manager — nabbed Oscar nods in seven other categories, including Best Actor and Best Sound.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The box office-shattering film about a Chinese immigrant swept up in a wild, cross-universe adventure is currently available to stream on Showtime or Paramount+. It can also be purchased on Amazon Prime and Vudu.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack with a total of 11 Academy Award nominations. In addition to Best Picture, the film — starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis — earned nods in categories including Best Actress, Original Score and three in the Best Supporting Actor categories.

The Fabelmans

The Steven Spielberg-directed film, which is loosely based on his own upbringing, is currently unavailable to stream, but can be purchased on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Vudu.

In addition to Best Picture, the movie — starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle — earned six other Oscar nods, including Best Actress and Best Director (which marks the filmmaker's ninth directing nod).

Tár

The Todd Field-directed psychological drama film, starring Cate Blanchett, will be available to stream on Peacock starting Jan. 27, but is currently available to rent on Prime Video and Vudu.

In addition to Best Picture, Tár earned Academy Award nominations in five other categories, including Best Actress and Best Cinematography.

Top Gun: Maverick

The Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, is currently available to stream on Paramount+. It can also be rented on Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.

In addition to earning an Oscar nod in the Best Picture category, Top Gun: Maverick nabbed nominations in five other categories including Adapted Screenplay and Original Song for the Lady Gaga tune "Hold My Hand."

Triangle of Sadness

Swedish director Ruben Östlund's film that centers around a rich guest invited for a luxury cruise (on which things go very wrong) is currently unavailable to stream, but can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Vudu.

In addition to Best Picture, Triangle of Sadness earned Oscar nods in two other categories including Best Original Screenplay and Best Director. The nominations come on the heels of the film being recognized with the top honor at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm).

Women Talking

The Sarah Polley-helmed drama film, based on Miriam Toews' 2018 novel of the same name, is still in theaters and is currently unavailable to stream. In addition to Best Picture, Women Talking — starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Frances McDormand — earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adopted Screenplay.