Mark Consuelos Announces When He Will Take Over for Ryan Seacrest on 'Live' at Oscars 2023

Mark Consuelos will join wife Kelly Ripa on the long-running ABC talk show on April 17

Published on March 12, 2023
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Kelly Ripa has two dates for Hollywood's biggest night!

The television personality, 52, was joined by Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest and her husband Mark Consuelos — who is slated to replace Seacrest on the long-running ABC talk show this spring — on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

On ABC's The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95, Seacrest shared that his exit is "bittersweet."

"We have such a great relationship and friendship and working relationship," Seacrest said. "And Mark is going to take over, and he and I have the same kind of relationship and it's going to be an exciting last few weeks. I'm not done yet!"

2023 Oscar Couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ripa added: "We keep saying nothing will really change between the three of us. It's just Ryan will get to have his coffee later."

Consuelos then revealed when he will be joining his wife on the talk show, sharing, "I am so excited, I start the show on April 17, which is a Monday, and I could not be more honored and excited."

The dapper trio will film Live's annual After Oscar Show, which will air hours after the 95th annual Academy Awards wraps.

"They move out and we move in," Ripa previously joked to PEOPLE about the show, teasing how it goes from Hollywood's biggest night to its biggest morning party. "We're like the changing of the guards."

In addition to footage from red-carpet special correspondent Carson Kressley, the show will feature live interviews in front of a studio audience.

This will mark Seacrest's final After Oscar Show as he announced in February that he'd be leaving Live after six years.

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. ABC Entertainment

Seacrest previously told PEOPLE hosting the show day-to-day has not changed his and Ripa's friendship.

"We were in each other's lives before the show, and we'll be in each other's lives after the show," he said.

"It doesn't feel like anything's really changed," Ripa added. "We won't see each other every morning, but we are so ensconced in each other's lives. I'm such a busybody in his life, so I don't really see our relationship changing."

"I'll just be getting more sleep on Oscar night next year," Seacrest joked.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

