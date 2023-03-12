Lenny Kravitz Says He 'Would Love to Work with' Daughter Zoë on a Film Project at Oscars 2023: 'I Adore Her'

Lenny Kravitz and daughter Zoë Kravitz "have discussed" working together on a film one day.

Ahead of the 2023 Oscars ceremony on Sunday, the 58-year-old rocker told Laverne Cox that he's open to working with Zoë, 34, if the right project comes along.

"We have discussed it, it would have to be the right thing," Lenny said on the red carpet of his daughter, who last appeared on screen in the 2022 superhero movie The Batman. Zoë also makes her feature directorial debut this year with her upcoming film Pussy Island, starring Channing Tatum.

"But I would love to work with her one day," Lenny added. "I adore her, and it would be a lot of fun."

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Feb. 2020. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Asked about performing during the Oscars' In Memoriam segment on Sunday night, Lenny, "It's an honor, you know, to pay tribute and I'm certainly glad that they called me."

"I've selected a number that I think is very appropriate and I'm very happy to be here," the "Fly Away" singer told Cox, 50, of the performance ahead of the ceremony. "Life is good."

Back in December, Lenny praised his daughter on her 34th birthday as he shared a sweet throwback picture on Instagram showing himself with Zoë in her toddler years.

The sepia photo appeared to have been taken in the late '80s, with Lenny wearing a simple black shirt and hat as he posed with little Zoë in his arms. She appeared to wear a white dress while staring up at the camera.

"@zoeisabellakravitz There isn't a moment that I don't marvel at who and what you are," Lenny captioned the post. "I'm so grateful that God chose us. I love you."

This birthday post echoed a similar one from last year, when he broke out another photo from his archives highlighting an intimate family moment with Zoë — whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet — making sand castles at the beach.

"So many more castles to build together," he wrote. "I love you endlessly."

Lenny has been one of Zoë's biggest and most vocal supporters and notably cheered her on for her role as Catwoman in The Batman. Just ahead of the film's March 2022 release, Lenny wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Oscars are airing live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.