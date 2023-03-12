Watch Lady Gaga Stop to Help Photographer Who Fell on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Original Song for her Top Gun: Maverick tune "Hold My Hand"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 12, 2023 08:45 PM

Lady Gaga stopped to help a photographer who fell on the Oscars 2023 red carpet on Sunday night.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Gaga, 36, walked past a photographer on the carpet and watched as they stumbled to the ground. After making a surprised look, the singer/actress turned around and ran to help the photographer up.

Gaga, who is nominated for Best Original Song for her Top Gun: Maverick tune "Hold My Hand," was originally not expected to perform during the broadcast due to a scheduling conflict as she films the Joker sequel.

Oscars showrunner Glenn Weiss said Wednesday during the Oscars Creative Team press conference, "We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp [but] she's in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie. After a bunch of back and forth, it didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her, that she's used to and all that stuff."

Weiss continued: "So she is not going to perform on the show, however, this is all, from our point of view, about someone making a movie and us completely understanding that that's what is priority in this business, especially when we are honoring movies."

However, multiple outlets reported hours before the event that Gaga would indeed perform.

Last May, Tom Cruise commended Gaga's work on the Top Gun sequel and revealed she "helped compose the score." Cruise explained at the time that Gaga presented her song to him and Hans Zimmer, who also composed the music for the film.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Arturo Holmes/Getty

"It just opened up the whole movie. She's amazing," Cruise, 60, said at the time. "It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had ... in that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she'd written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

