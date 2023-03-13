Ke Huy Quan Shouts Out His 'Goonies' Costars After Oscars 2023 Win: 'Goonies Never Say Die'

Quan won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, decades after first having success as a child star in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies

By
and
Published on March 13, 2023 09:45 AM
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan is getting emotional over how far he has come since his start as a child actor.

The Vietnamese-American star, who won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars 2023 on Sunday night for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said in the press room after the ceremony that several of his Goonies costars had reached out to support him ahead of the event.

"Corey Feldman, one of my Goonies brothers, called," said Quan, 51, shouting out the actor who played Mouth to his Data in the 1985 cult film. "I was talking to Kerri Green, and of course Jeff Cohen, who is my entertainment lawyer, is here tonight with me. He was in the audience."

Quan previously opened up about how actor-turned-attorney Cohen, who played Chunk in The Goonies, helped him secure his contract for Everything Everywhere. He even gave Cohen, 48, a shout-out in his acceptance speech Sunday following his big win, and shared a video to his Instagram Story ahead of the ceremony that showed Cohen giving Quan a hug and telling him, "I'm so proud of you!"

"That's why I wanted to thank him, because I love all of them so much, and every single one of them is so happy," Quan continued in the press room. "Sean [Astin] reached out, Josh [Brolin], Martha [Plimpton]. We are always bonded, you know, we're family together," he said.

"Goonies never say die," he added, quoting the film's famous line.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Goonies Superfan Buys House for $1.65 Million Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
From L: Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Anne Ramsey, Corey Feldman and Sean Astin in The Goonies (1985). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Quan has had quite a run with Everything Everywhere All at Once. He kicked off the year with a best supporting actor award at the Golden Globes in January, then culminated the season with his Oscar win.

Decades after first achieving success in Hollywood, Quan beat out Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

After taking the stage during his win to accept the honor from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, the star began his teary acceptance speech by shouting out his 84-year-old mother, who was at home watching.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" he said, holding up his trophy, before reflecting on his journey, from "spending a year in a refugee camp" to becoming a child actor and, now, an Academy Award winner "on Hollywood's biggest stage."

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me," continued Quan, who even got a hug from former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Harrison Ford during the film's win for Best Picture. "This — this — is the American dream!"

In Sunday's press room shortly after his win, Quan said the first thing he was going to do was call his agent on Monday morning, "because I remember when I was struggling."

"I try not to bother him too much, but I would call him once every three months, once every six months, and I would say, 'Hey, is there anything out there for me?' " he continued. "And the answer would always be the same: 'Oh, I'm so sorry. There's nothing out there, but I'll continue to look.' "

"So hopefully when I call my agent tomorrow, he will give me a different answer!" Quan joked.

The USC film school graduate went on to thank his mother and all she's done for him, then shared an endearing moment he had on Sunday with Steven Spielberg — who directed Quan in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom — during one of the commercial breaks.

"He put his arms around me and he said, 'Ke, you are now an Oscar-winning actor.' And hearing him say that meant the world to me, and I still cannot believe it," Quan said.

The Oscars aired live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana DeBose Cries as She Names Ke Huy Quan a Winner at Oscars 2023: 'I'm a Big Ol' Softie'
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Directors Dedicate Their Oscars 2023 Win 'to All the Mommies in the World'
Ke Huy Quan, James Cameron
Ke Huy Quan Reveals Advice He Got from James Cameron on Awards Circuit: 'Take It All In'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Ke Huy Quan: Michelle Yeoh 'Guided Me' in 'Everything Everywhere' — 'I Haven't Done This for a Long Time'
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Ke Huy Quan Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I'm Going to Try Real Hard Not to Cry'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Looks Back on 'Indiana Jones' and Tough Times as a Former Kid Actor amid Emotional Golden Globes Win
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Reacts to 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Says He's 'Open' to 'Goonies' Sequel After 38 Years: 'If There Is That Opportunity'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan Reconnect on Red Carpet in Adorable 'Indiana Jones' Reunion