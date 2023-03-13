Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After 'Temple of Doom'

Quan and Ford had an emotional Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom reunion at Sunday's Oscars

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 11:24 AM
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After Temple of Doom
Photo: Paramount, Rich Polk/Variety via Getty

Indiana Jones and Short Round had a heartwarming reunion at the Oscars 2023.

After Ke Huy Quan's film Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture at the end of Sunday's ceremony inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, he and presenter Harrison Ford shared a gigantic hug — almost four decades after Quan, 51, made his film debut as a child actor in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom alongside Ford, 80.

A side-by-side photo of the sweet onstage moment and a film still from Temple of Doom is going viral on social media, with many pointing out how meaningful the embrace is all these years later.

"HARRISON FORD PRESENTING AN OSCAR TO KE HUY QUAN. RIVER OF TEARS," one Twitter user wrote while another said, "Ke Huy Quan freaking out with Harrison Ford on stage has ruined me."

The climactic win for Everything Everywhere All at Once came after Quan himself won Best Supporting Actor earlier in the evening, for his role as Waymond Wang in the A24 film. It marked one of his first movie roles after he stepped away from acting 20 years ago.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan. Kevin Winter/Getty

Quan has had quite a run with Everything Everywhere All at Once. He kicked off the year with a best supporting actor award at the Golden Globes in January, then culminated the season with his Oscar win.

Decades after first achieving success in Hollywood, Quan beat out Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

After taking the stage during his win to accept the honor from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, the star began his teary acceptance speech by shouting out his 84-year-old mother, who was at home watching.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" he said, holding up his trophy, before reflecting on his journey, from "spending a year in a refugee camp" to becoming a child actor and, now, an Academy Award winner "on Hollywood's biggest stage."

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me," continued Quan. "This — this — is the American dream!"

RELATED VIDEO: Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for Everything Everywhere: "This Is the American Dream"

Back in January, Ford saluted his former costar for his Oscar nomination, telling Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series Shrinking, "I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy."

"He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is," Ford added of Quan. "I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

When asked if an on-screen reunion is possible between the stars, Ford told ET, "That'd be great."

In Sunday's press room shortly after his Oscar win, Quan also shared an endearing moment he had with Steven Spielberg — who directed Quan and Ford in Temple of Doom — during one of the commercial breaks.

"He put his arms around me and he said, 'Ke, you are now an Oscar-winning actor.' And hearing him say that meant the world to me, and I still cannot believe it," Quan said.

The Oscars aired live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Shouts Out His 'Goonies' Costars After Oscars 2023 Win: 'Goonies Never Say Die'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana DeBose Cries as She Names Ke Huy Quan a Winner at Oscars 2023: 'I'm a Big Ol' Softie'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Directors Dedicate Their Oscars 2023 Win 'to All the Mommies in the World'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'
Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan Encino Man
Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Ke Huy Quan: Michelle Yeoh 'Guided Me' in 'Everything Everywhere' — 'I Haven't Done This for a Long Time'
Ke Huy Quan, James Cameron
Ke Huy Quan Reveals Advice He Got from James Cameron on Awards Circuit: 'Take It All In'
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Reacts to 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Was 'Glad' to Reunite with 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan: 'I'm So Happy for Him'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Ke Huy Quan Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I'm Going to Try Real Hard Not to Cry'