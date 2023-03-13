Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After 'Temple of Doom'

Indiana Jones and Short Round had a heartwarming reunion at the Oscars 2023.

After Ke Huy Quan's film Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture at the end of Sunday's ceremony inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, he and presenter Harrison Ford shared a gigantic hug — almost four decades after Quan, 51, made his film debut as a child actor in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom alongside Ford, 80.

A side-by-side photo of the sweet onstage moment and a film still from Temple of Doom is going viral on social media, with many pointing out how meaningful the embrace is all these years later.

"HARRISON FORD PRESENTING AN OSCAR TO KE HUY QUAN. RIVER OF TEARS," one Twitter user wrote while another said, "Ke Huy Quan freaking out with Harrison Ford on stage has ruined me."

The climactic win for Everything Everywhere All at Once came after Quan himself won Best Supporting Actor earlier in the evening, for his role as Waymond Wang in the A24 film. It marked one of his first movie roles after he stepped away from acting 20 years ago.

Quan has had quite a run with Everything Everywhere All at Once. He kicked off the year with a best supporting actor award at the Golden Globes in January, then culminated the season with his Oscar win.

Decades after first achieving success in Hollywood, Quan beat out Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

After taking the stage during his win to accept the honor from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, the star began his teary acceptance speech by shouting out his 84-year-old mother, who was at home watching.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" he said, holding up his trophy, before reflecting on his journey, from "spending a year in a refugee camp" to becoming a child actor and, now, an Academy Award winner "on Hollywood's biggest stage."

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me," continued Quan. "This — this — is the American dream!"

Back in January, Ford saluted his former costar for his Oscar nomination, telling Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series Shrinking, "I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy."

"He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is," Ford added of Quan. "I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

When asked if an on-screen reunion is possible between the stars, Ford told ET, "That'd be great."

In Sunday's press room shortly after his Oscar win, Quan also shared an endearing moment he had with Steven Spielberg — who directed Quan and Ford in Temple of Doom — during one of the commercial breaks.

"He put his arms around me and he said, 'Ke, you are now an Oscar-winning actor.' And hearing him say that meant the world to me, and I still cannot believe it," Quan said.

