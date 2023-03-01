Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'

Ke Huy Quan is relishing the moment.

In an interview for PEOPLE's annual Oscar portfolio, the 51-year-old Everything Everywhere All at Once actor raves about why his nomination at the upcoming 95th ceremony "means a lot" to him at this point in his career, almost four decades after he first appeared on the big screen as a child actor in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

"I love [Temple of Doom director and The Goonies executive producer/story writer] Steven Spielberg so much," says Quan. "This man changed my life when I was a little kid — gave me not one but two great movies."

"And for us to be recognized this year at the same time his movie is also being recognized — which is a great movie, by the way — it just made this entire award season so much more meaningful," Quan continues, praising the 76-year-old filmmaker's semi-autobiographical movie The Fabelmans.

"For me to be able to reunite with him after I think 10, 12 years now, in person at the Golden Globes and to be able to [look] him directly in his eyes and thank him for giving me my first opportunity was such an amazing and a memorable moment for me," Quan adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) and The Goonies (1985). A24, Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Quan has swept awards season thus far, making him a frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor award later this month.

Last weekend, he nabbed a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He also won at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

Reflecting on the success, Quan tells PEOPLE, "We have so many Asian actors being nominated in major acting categories. I'm really thrilled about it, and it means that this past year, our stories are being told."

"When something like this happens, it just reinforces my belief that impactful change can happen," he adds. "I'm so grateful to the Academy for recognizing all of us. Getting nominated is a big, big deal. I cannot believe I'm an Oscar-nominated actor. This is unbelievable to me."

Ke Huy Quan. Eric Ray Davidson

RELATED GALLERY: 8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them

While he stepped away from acting for many years, Quan says he has always "just wanted a stable job where I can do what I've always loved my entire life."

"And everything that has happened since is such a huge, huge blessing to me," he continues. "And things are very different for me than were when I was much younger. The landscape has changed. All the progress that has happened is proof of all the hard work that everyone put towards in creating all these opportunities. And I couldn't be more grateful."

Asked what his 12-year-old self would think of where he is now, Quan says, "If you told that little kid that things would get difficult, I don't think he would've been able to grasp what that journey would be like."

"For me, it's been a real emotional journey so far, especially this past year," he explains. "I didn't think the audience would embrace my return with so much positivity and kindness. And it has warmed my heart."

Tune in to the Oscars live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.