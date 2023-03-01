Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor tells PEOPLE he "couldn't be more grateful" for where he is now in his career

By Mia McNiece
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 06:14 PM

Ke Huy Quan is relishing the moment.

In an interview for PEOPLE's annual Oscar portfolio, the 51-year-old Everything Everywhere All at Once actor raves about why his nomination at the upcoming 95th ceremony "means a lot" to him at this point in his career, almost four decades after he first appeared on the big screen as a child actor in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

"I love [Temple of Doom director and The Goonies executive producer/story writer] Steven Spielberg so much," says Quan. "This man changed my life when I was a little kid — gave me not one but two great movies."

"And for us to be recognized this year at the same time his movie is also being recognized — which is a great movie, by the way — it just made this entire award season so much more meaningful," Quan continues, praising the 76-year-old filmmaker's semi-autobiographical movie The Fabelmans.

"For me to be able to reunite with him after I think 10, 12 years now, in person at the Golden Globes and to be able to [look] him directly in his eyes and thank him for giving me my first opportunity was such an amazing and a memorable moment for me," Quan adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ke Huy Quan, Goonies + Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) and The Goonies (1985). A24, Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Quan has swept awards season thus far, making him a frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor award later this month.

Last weekend, he nabbed a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He also won at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

Reflecting on the success, Quan tells PEOPLE, "We have so many Asian actors being nominated in major acting categories. I'm really thrilled about it, and it means that this past year, our stories are being told."

"When something like this happens, it just reinforces my belief that impactful change can happen," he adds. "I'm so grateful to the Academy for recognizing all of us. Getting nominated is a big, big deal. I cannot believe I'm an Oscar-nominated actor. This is unbelievable to me."

2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan. Eric Ray Davidson

RELATED GALLERY: 8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them

While he stepped away from acting for many years, Quan says he has always "just wanted a stable job where I can do what I've always loved my entire life."

"And everything that has happened since is such a huge, huge blessing to me," he continues. "And things are very different for me than were when I was much younger. The landscape has changed. All the progress that has happened is proof of all the hard work that everyone put towards in creating all these opportunities. And I couldn't be more grateful."

Asked what his 12-year-old self would think of where he is now, Quan says, "If you told that little kid that things would get difficult, I don't think he would've been able to grasp what that journey would be like."

"For me, it's been a real emotional journey so far, especially this past year," he explains. "I didn't think the audience would embrace my return with so much positivity and kindness. And it has warmed my heart."

Tune in to the Oscars live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Jena Malone Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Amen
Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by 'Someone I Had Worked with' While Making 'Hunger Games'
Melvin Gregg as King, Grace Byers as Allison, Antoinette Robertson as Lisa, Sinqua Walls as Nnamdi, Jermaine Fowler as Clifton, Dewayne Perkins as Dewayne, and Xochitl Mayo as Shanika in The Blackening.
'The Blackening' Trailer: Juneteenth Getaway Turns Deadly in Hilarious Send-Up of Horror Movies
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel on Trimming Down Before Oscars Hosting: 'I Don't Want to Show Up Looking Like Cocaine Bear'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh Revisits Her Most Iconic Roles, from Bond Girl to 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Shang-Chi'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh on Her Journey from Action Hero to Oscar Nominee: 'Is It Really Happening to Me?'
Bill Murray and Jeannie Berlin attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bill Murray Steps Out with 'The Fabelmans' Actress Jeannie Berlin at 2023 SAG Awards
Sam Elliott and Jeff Bridges shake hands at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 26th, 2013.
Sam Elliott Says He Was 'Happy' to Reunite with 'Big Lebowski' Costar Jeff Bridges at SAG Awards 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Brendan Fraser attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Brendan Fraser Says He Nearly Died While Filming 'The Mummy' : 'I Was Choked Out Accidentally'
Honoree Bette Midler and daughter Sophie Von Haselberg attend the 44th Kennedy Center Honors
Bette Midler Praises Daughter Sophie von Haselberg's New Film Role: She's 'Fantastic'
Angela Bassett arrives for the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett Says She Feels Most Beautiful When on the Red Carpet: 'All Eyes Are on You'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares the Special Items She Plans to Bring for Fellow Nominees on Oscar Night
Kerry Condon
'Banshees of Inisherin' 's Kerry Condon Recalls Watching Oscar Noms with Colin Farrell and His Family
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal on Who He Is Most Excited to Meet on Oscar Night: 'I'm a Crazy Michelle Williams Fan'
MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.
All About James Hong, 94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Who Got Standing Ovation at SAG Awards
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Ariana DeBose Teases She Might Open London Concert with Her Viral BAFTA Rap: 'Who Knows?'
Somewhere in Queens Trailer
Ray Romano Shares Trailer for His Directorial Debut 'Somewhere in Queens', Inspired by His Real Life