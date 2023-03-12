Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Everybody 'Doing Nothing' After Will Smith Slap in Oscars 2023 Monologue

The comedian also tackled Tom Cruise's Scientology connections, ozempic and more while opening up the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday

By Benjamin VanHoose
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 08:48 PM
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel is skewering last year's slapping incident in his opening monologue at the Oscars.

The late-night host, 55, emceed the Academy Awards for the third time on Sunday night, tackling a wide variety of topics as he took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — including last year's controversial slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

"We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe. And most importantly, we want me to feel safe," he began. "So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech."

Continuing, Kimmel took a moment to jokingly call out those who were present last year when the infamous slap went down. "Seriously, The Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony. Just do what you did last year: nothing," he said. "Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug."

Kimmel added that for those who "get mad at a joke" and want to react adversely, it is "not gonna be easy" this go round.

"There are a few my friends are going to have to get through first," he said, before shouting out actors' characters, including Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian character and Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed from Creed.

Some of the other jokes Kimmel made included poking fun at Nicole Kidman's famed AMC advertisement, saying he was "happy to see that Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC where she has been held captive for almost two years now." He also mocked Tom Cruise's Scientology connection while talking about Tom Gun: Maverick, saying, "Tom Cruise with a shirt off at a beach football scene. L. Ron hubba hubba," in reference to Scientology creator L. Ron Hubbard.

At the Oscars ceremony last year, Smith went onstage and struck Rock, a presenter, after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith went on to win Best Actor for King Richard later that night, and he has since apologized to Rock and resigned from being a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy also banned him from attending its events for 10 years.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Chris Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Chris Rock; Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

Ahead of this year's award show, Kimmel told PEOPLE that Rock "should be proud" of how he maintained his composure in the moment.

"It's still shocking that that happened," Kimmel said. "To see something like that happen outside of like The Maury Povich Show is shocking. And then for it to happen on the Oscars magnifies it by about a million times…. I think it's something that everybody regrets and that we will move past. One day it will be looked at in the same way as that guy running onstage naked is looked at: a weird moment that we all talked about and we hopefully learn from."

"I mean, to be slapped in the face and to stay that cool is something that Chris should be proud of," he said. "Chris's grandchildren, I hope, will still be proud of that when he's dead and gone."

RELATED VIDEO: Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan and More Oscar Nominees Share Their Favorite Movie Snack

Kimmel also told PEOPLE that his preparation for hosting included running through bits and late-night idea brainstorms with his wife Molly McNearney, who is an executive producer for the Oscars broadcast. But, he said he'd still leave wiggle room for the unexpected.

"I like to go in 75 percent prepared and leave some room for improvisation and reacting to the show as it's happening," he said. "I'm going to give it 110 percent."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock 'Should Be Proud' How He Kept His Cool After Will Smith Slap at Oscars
chris rock and will smith
Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap During Live Netflix Comedy Special: 'I'm Not a Victim'
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel on Trimming Down Before Oscars Hosting: 'I Don't Want to Show Up Looking Like Cocaine Bear'
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Chris Rock
Chris Rock Skewers Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Entanglement Drama: 'She Hurt Him Way More Than He Hurt Me'
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
Chris Rock performs
How to Watch Chris Rock's Live Comedy Special, Where He'll Likely Address Will Smith's Oscars Slap
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Will Smith Returns to Awards Stage in Person for First Time After Oscars Slap to Accept AAFCA Honor
Honoree Eddie Murphy accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Eddie Murphy Jokes About the Will Smith Oscars Slap as He's Honored at 2023 Golden Globes
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
Eddie Murphy Explains Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: 'Make Sure Nobody Comes Up Out The Audience'
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: Make Sure 'Nobody Comes Up Out the Audience'
serena williams will smith
Serena Williams Shares Her Reaction to Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'We're All Imperfect'
Jerrod Carmichael, Tom Cruise
Jerrod Carmichael Jokes About Tom Cruise's Returned Golden Globes Trophies, References Scientology
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Chris Rock performs during the the Movement Voter Project comedy benefit at The Bell House on October 24, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Movement Voter Project)
Chris Rock Netflix Comedy Special Set to Premiere Nearly One Year After Oscars Slap Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel; Will Smith; Chris Rock
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock Handled Will Smith Slap 'Well': 'I Would've Been Crying'
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Will Smith Opens Up About Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: 'I Lost It'