Jessica Chastain Looks Back on Best Actress Win Ahead of 2023 Oscars: 'Can't Believe It's Been a Year'

Time flies after you win an Oscar.

Before arriving at the 2023 Oscars, Jessica Chastain reflected on winning Best Actress at the 2022 awards show for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

"Can't believe it's already been a year," Chastain, 45, captioned a series of Instagram photos she posted Sunday, showing throwback moments from her triumphant evening. "Congrats to all of this year's nominees, enjoy your special night."

Last year's win marked Chastain's first Oscars victory following three nominations. She chose to use her acceptance speech to draw attention to suicide's prevalence among people who identify as LGBTQ.

"We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country, with the only goal of further dividing us," she said. "There's violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world."

Chastain said she felt inspired by her character, who also used her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ community.

"In times like this, I think of Tammy, and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love," she continued. "I'm inspired by her passion. I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward, and it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror."

This year, Chastain is attending the Academy Awards as a presenter.

Earlier this awards season, Chastain won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the 2023 SAG Awards for playing Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy.

"The shock of last night really swept me off my feet!" she recounted on Instagram Feb. 27, thanking her fellow SAG members and adding, "I loved playing Tammy Wynette."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.