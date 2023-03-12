Jessica Chastain Looks Back on Best Actress Win Ahead of 2023 Oscars: 'Can't Believe It's Been a Year'

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star reflected on picking up her first Academy Award last year for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on March 12, 2023 08:00 PM
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Time flies after you win an Oscar.

Before arriving at the 2023 Oscars, Jessica Chastain reflected on winning Best Actress at the 2022 awards show for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

"Can't believe it's already been a year," Chastain, 45, captioned a series of Instagram photos she posted Sunday, showing throwback moments from her triumphant evening. "Congrats to all of this year's nominees, enjoy your special night."

Last year's win marked Chastain's first Oscars victory following three nominations. She chose to use her acceptance speech to draw attention to suicide's prevalence among people who identify as LGBTQ.

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain. Neilson Barnard/Getty

"We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country, with the only goal of further dividing us," she said. "There's violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world."

Chastain said she felt inspired by her character, who also used her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ community.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Wears Head-Turning Hot Pink Gown at the 2023 SAG Awards

"In times like this, I think of Tammy, and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love," she continued. "I'm inspired by her passion. I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward, and it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror."

This year, Chastain is attending the Academy Awards as a presenter.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Earlier this awards season, Chastain won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the 2023 SAG Awards for playing Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy.

"The shock of last night really swept me off my feet!" she recounted on Instagram Feb. 27, thanking her fellow SAG members and adding, "I loved playing Tammy Wynette."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Wears Head-Turning Hot Pink Gown at the 2023 SAG Awards
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Calls Out 'Bigoted' Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation in Powerful Oscars Acceptance Speech
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jessica Chastain accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “George & Tammy” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain Remembers Philip Seymour Hoffman in Emotional SAG Awards Speech: 'Keep Going'
Will Smith
The Most Talked About Moments (Including *THAT* Moment) from the 2022 Oscars
Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Sweetly Admits She's a 'Little Embarrassed' by Fall at SAG Awards 2023
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jessica Chastain, winner of Best Actress in a Leading Role award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye poses in the press room during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images); (Original Caption) 3/25/1954- New York, NY: Audrey cuddles up to "Oscar." Audrey Hepburn, who rushed from her hit Broadway play, "Ondine" to receive the Academy Award as "Best Actress" at the Center Theater in New York, cuddles the golden "Oscar" after being presented with the trophy. Audrey won the coveted award for her role in "Roman Holiday" on March 25th.
A Complete History of Every Best Actress Oscar Winner
James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Star James Hong Attends His First Oscars Ceremony at 94: 'After 70 Years, I'm Here'
Ke Huy Quan; Jessica Chastain; Sally Field
The Best Moments from the 2023 SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Brendan Fraser accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Encourages Actors to 'Stay in There' as He Wins at 2023 SAG Awards: 'Have Courage'
Kristin Chenoweth, Jackie Siegel in Queen of Versailles
Kristin Chenoweth to Star as Jackie Siegel in 'The Queen of Versailles' Musical Stage Adaptation
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says She Wasn't 'Robbed' of an Oscar for Playing Tina Turner: 'Too Negative of an Emotion'
Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Andy Le, and Michelle Yeoh accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Gets Standing Ovation as Michelle Yeoh Dedicates SAG Award Win to Him
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'
amanda seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Transforms into a Prada Princess in Mod Mini Dress and '60s Glam at 2023 SAG Awards
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says It Means a 'Great Deal' to Represent Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 SAG Awards