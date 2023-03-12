Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks 'Her Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' as She Wins at 2023 Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis is having a moment!

At the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star, 64, won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress — a category that also included nominees Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Stephanie Hsu.

After accepting the award from presenters Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, Curtis told the audience at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre that it "looks like I am standing up here by myself, but I'm not. I am hundreds of people, I am hundreds of people."

"We just won an Oscar," Curtis said while shouting out various crew members, Everything Everywhere directing duo the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), her agents, husband Christopher Guest and their two daughters, Annie and Ruby.

"To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!" Curtis continued.

"And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," the Halloween star added, shouting out her parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

"I just won an Oscar," she said, bowing for the crowd as she left the stage.

Last month, Curtis told PEOPLE that she planned on bringing special items with her to the awards show to give out to her fellow nominees, win or lose.

"I often like to bring all of the nominees in my category a gold shiny ball, which I hand out to everybody, so that [if] you lose — 'cause one out of five is gonna win, four out of five are gonna go home empty-handed — you're not going home empty-handed," she said.

"So I have a bag filled with gold round things for all of my people and all of my friends who are nominated and I hadn't thought about myself, and now I have. What a beautiful thing to remind me to bring. And I will," she added.

Curtis explained why she wanted to do the kind gesture: "I've lost many [acting awards]; I've won a few, but I've lost more than I've won. And it feels s----y; I'm not gonna pretend it doesn't. It's not a great feeling. It's part of the game, part of the dance. It's a competition because it makes TV ratings good. I get all that."

She added of attending the Oscars as a nominee for the first time, "I've participated, not as a nominee, but as a presenter, and have been to the big game and part of the circus of it. And it is quite an experience. This is very different."

