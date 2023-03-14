Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on 'Today' Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy'

Jamie Lee Curtis is still basking in that post-Oscars 2023 glow.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, 64, appeared virtually on Tuesday's episode of the Today show, clutching her new golden statuette as she relived the moment she found out she'd won Best Supporting Actress — her first-ever Academy Award win from her first-ever nomination.

"I'm a little weepy," Curtis admitted in her conversation with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Viewing a clip of her speech back, Curtis teared up. "I hadn't watched that," she said, holding her Oscar proudly. "So that was the first time I've seen it."

Indeed it's been a whirlwind few days for Curtis. Right after she won Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she "didn't call anybody," she explained — namely "because I find it rude to be on your phone at an awards ceremony."

"I find it rude to be on your phone anywhere," the actress added. "What I did is, I realized that since we won, I wasn't going to be going home right away. So I was literally texting my friend who helps me walk [my dog] Runi when I'm not around to find out if she could come back that night to let Runi out for an hour because I was worried that Runi would be home alone."

In her acceptance speech, Curtis celebrated her late Oscar-nominated parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis and thanked the many individuals who helped her get to that point.

"They've been my beautiful shadow my whole life," Curtis told Kotb, 58, and Guthrie, 51, of her mom and dad. "They walked in the room before I did anytime I went anywhere. And I always understood it and accepted it with the grace; I tried to."

The Knives Out actress went on to say on Today that she wanted to spotlight "friendship" with her win, as "the truth of the matter is the people I really wanted to thank and I didn't were my friends."

"My friends who wanted this for me before I ever, ever would have dreamt of wanting it. And I really do feel like 'we,' " she continued. "Because the longing for attention and appreciation for your work is universal. I don't care whatever job you do, you hope someone appreciates you."

Jamie Lee Curtis. Getty

The longtime Hollywood star's first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress is especially poignant, as it's the same award her actress mother, Leigh, was nominated for in 1960.

In her acceptance speech, Curtis doled out thanks for the " hundreds of thousands of people" who helped her on her journey to the Oscars stage.

"To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!" she said, in addition to individually thanking her husband, daughters, agents and the film's directors, the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan).

Curtis finished her acceptance speech by shouting out her parents and exclaiming "I just won an Oscar!" before walking off the stage with her golden statue.

Today airs weekdays on NBC beginning at 7 a.m. ET.