Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Understands De-Gendering Acting Categories at Oscars 2023: 'Mother of a Trans Daughter'

Jamie Lee Curtis is in favor of seeing award shows go genderless.

After winning her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Oscars, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star, 64, told reporters that it felt "surreal."

"Obviously I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so that there's gender parity in all the areas and all the branches, and I think we're getting there," Curtis said. "We're not anywhere near there. And of course, the inclusivity then that involves the bigger question, which is, how do you include everyone when there are binary choices, which is very difficult."

Kevin Winter/Getty

Curtis's daughter Ruby Guest came out publicly as transgender in 2020. Last year, the actress officiated the 27-year-old's wedding to her partner Kynthia. Curtis has been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and is in favor of taking gender out of the equation when it comes to award categories.

"As the mother of a trans daughter I completely understand that," Curtis said in the press room at the 95th Academy Awards. "And yet, to de-gender the category, also, I'm concerned [that] will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote. So it's a complicated question, but I think the most important thing is inclusivity and more women."

The Good Friend with Jamie Lee Curtis podcast host added that she wants to see "more women anywhere, everywhere and all at once."

While accepting her award earlier in the night, Curtis pointed out that her parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh had received Oscar nominations during their careers. "My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar!" Curtis said while tearing up.

When asked whether she thought her parents had been watching over her on Oscar night, Curtis told reporters, "I don't believe in a world where there are people up there looking down."

Jamie Lee Curtis and daughters Ruby Guest (left) and Annie Guest. Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

"I think we are them in our actions and in our deeds and in our ideas," she continued. "And then we build our own. We give them to our children and that's how the world goes on. So I am a product of them. And I am a proud product of them. And I know that they will be incredibly proud of me."

Lee concluded her post-win interview by calling her Oscar victory "the thrill of my life."

