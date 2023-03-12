Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Understands De-Gendering Acting Categories at Oscars 2023: 'Mother of a Trans Daughter'

"How do you include everyone when there are binary choices, which is very difficult," the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress told reporters at the 95th Academy Awards

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on March 12, 2023 11:11 PM

Jamie Lee Curtis is in favor of seeing award shows go genderless.

After winning her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Oscars, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star, 64, told reporters that it felt "surreal."

"Obviously I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so that there's gender parity in all the areas and all the branches, and I think we're getting there," Curtis said. "We're not anywhere near there. And of course, the inclusivity then that involves the bigger question, which is, how do you include everyone when there are binary choices, which is very difficult."

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Curtis's daughter Ruby Guest came out publicly as transgender in 2020. Last year, the actress officiated the 27-year-old's wedding to her partner Kynthia. Curtis has been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and is in favor of taking gender out of the equation when it comes to award categories.

"As the mother of a trans daughter I completely understand that," Curtis said in the press room at the 95th Academy Awards. "And yet, to de-gender the category, also, I'm concerned [that] will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote. So it's a complicated question, but I think the most important thing is inclusivity and more women."

The Good Friend with Jamie Lee Curtis podcast host added that she wants to see "more women anywhere, everywhere and all at once."

RELATED VIDEO: What Michelle Yeoh Has Learned from Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Friggin' Hollywood Royalty — and So Generous'

While accepting her award earlier in the night, Curtis pointed out that her parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh had received Oscar nominations during their careers. "My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar!" Curtis said while tearing up.

When asked whether she thought her parents had been watching over her on Oscar night, Curtis told reporters, "I don't believe in a world where there are people up there looking down."

Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and daughters Ruby Guest (left) and Annie Guest. Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

"I think we are them in our actions and in our deeds and in our ideas," she continued. "And then we build our own. We give them to our children and that's how the world goes on. So I am a product of them. And I am a proud product of them. And I know that they will be incredibly proud of me."

Lee concluded her post-win interview by calling her Oscar victory "the thrill of my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks 'Her Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' as She Wins at 2023 Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Declines Oscar Dinner Invite That's Past Her Bedtime: 'Mommy Goes to Bed Early' 
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Getting Oscar Nod in Same Category as Mom Janet Leigh 'a Beautiful Link'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
What Michelle Yeoh Learned from Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Friggin' Hollywood Royalty — and So Generous'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares the Special Items She Plans to Bring for Fellow Nominees on Oscar Night
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Her Late Parents, Declares 'I'm 64!' and Gets Standing Ovation at SAG Awards 2023
Academy Awards
Oscars 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Wonders Why Musicians Don't Perform Matinee Shows: 'I Want to See Coldplay at 1 P.M.'
Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Ke Huy Quan: Michelle Yeoh 'Guided Me' in 'Everything Everywhere' — 'I Haven't Done This for a Long Time'
Paw Works Jamie Lee Curtis Everything Everywhere
Rescue Dogs Dress Up as Characters from Jamie Lee Curtis Films to Honor Her 2023 SAG Awards Win
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wore Mother's Wedding Ring at SAG Awards to 'Bring' Parents With Her
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose poses during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Fans to Let Ariana DeBose 'Shine Her Light' After Viral BAFTAs Rap