Jamie Lee Curtis Shares the Special Items She Plans to Bring for Fellow Nominees on Oscar Night

Jamie Lee Curtis loves her fellow actors.

Speaking about the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony — where she is nominated for the first time ever, for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once — the veteran actress, 64, says she plans to bring some special items with her to give out to all of her fellow nominees, win or lose.

"I often like to bring all of the nominees in my category a gold shiny ball, which I hand out to everybody," Curtis says in her interview for PEOPLE's annual Oscars portfolio. "So that [if] you lose — 'cause one out of five is gonna win, four out of five are gonna go home empty-handed — you're not going home empty-handed."

"So I have a bag filled with gold round things for all of my people and all of my friends who are nominated and I hadn't thought about myself, and now I have. So what a beautiful thing to remind me to bring. And I will," she adds.

Explaining her motivation behind the kind gesture, Curtis says, "I've lost many [acting awards]; I've won a few, but I've lost more than I've won."

"And it feels s-----; I'm not gonna pretend it doesn't. It's not a great feeling," she adds. "It's part of the game, part of the dance. It's a competition because it makes TV ratings good. I get all that."

Despite not being nominated for an Oscar before now, the Halloween Ends actress — who's the daughter of the late Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh — has fond memories of Hollywood's biggest night, making the present situation even more "profound" for her.

"I've participated — not as a nominee, but as a presenter, and have been to the big game and part of the circus of it. And it is quite an experience," Curtis tells PEOPLE, adding with a smile of her role in 2023's ceremony, "This is very different."

Asked what the Best Supporting Actress nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once means to her, Curtis says, "I'm still processing all of it. I'm 64 years old!"

She also shares with PEOPLE that whenever she goes to the movies, she puts a twist on a classic theater treat.

"I do popcorn with sugar. I sweeten my popcorn. Yes, I do!" Curtis says. "And I just might throw a handful of Reese's Pieces into it for that surprise."

Tune in to the Oscars live on ABC March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

