Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Oscars 2023 Statue 'They/Them' Pronouns in 'Support' of Daughter Ruby

"They are doing great and they're settling in," Curtis added of her brand-new Oscar trophy

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 09:54 AM
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis (R) and daughter Ruby Guest. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is one proud mother.

Less than two days after taking home her first Academy Award — for Best Supporting Actress, at the Oscars 2023 — Curtis, 64, called in to the Today show on Tuesday and spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her brand-new trophy, and the way she's using it to honor one of her children.

"Have we named her?" Guthrie, 51, asked her guest.

"In support of my daughter Ruby, I'm having them be a they/them. I'm gonna just call them them. They/them," the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress explained, holding her new golden statuette proudly next to her face.

"And they are doing great and they're settling in," said Curtis, adding through tears, "In my life, I never thought in a million years, that I would have this couple days. And I'm very, very moved by the whole thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ruby, who tied the knot with her partner Kynthia in May 2022, came out as trans to Curtis and her dad, Curtis' husband Christopher Guest, in 2020.

"It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby told PEOPLE in an October 2021 interview alongside her mother. "It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

When Ruby first tried to tell her parents she was trans, she found herself unable to in person and texted Curtis after a visit to the family's Los Angeles home in 2020.

"I called her immediately. Needless to say there were some tears involved," Curtis told PEOPLE in October 2021.

The True Lies actress officiated her daughter's wedding, has often spoken out in support of Ruby and condemned transphobia in October 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis. Kevin Winter/Getty

In her acceptance speech Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Curtis shouted out the "hundreds of thousands of people" who helped her on her journey to the Oscars stage.

"We just won an Oscar together!" she said, in addition to individually thanking her husband, daughters (Ruby and Annie Guest), agents and Everything Everywhere All at Once's directors, the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan).

The Knives Out star said on Today Tuesday that she wanted to spotlight "friendship" with her win, as "the truth of the matter is the people I really wanted to thank and I didn't were my friends."

"My friends who wanted this for me before I ever, ever would have dreamt of wanting it. And I really do feel like 'we,' " she continued. "Because the longing for attention and appreciation for your work is universal. I don't care whatever job you do, you hope someone appreciates you."

Today airs weekdays on NBC beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Condemns Transphobia Against Daughter: 'As If We Had Not Learned from Fascism'
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on Today Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on 'Today' Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy'
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Understands De-Gendering Acting Categories at Oscars 2023: 'Mother of a Trans Daughter'
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Her 'Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' in 2023 Oscars Speech
Lindsay Lohan attends the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia., Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscars 2023 Win: 'Congrats!'
Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Directors Dedicate Their Oscars 2023 Win 'to All the Mommies in the World'
Actor Tony Curtis, actress Janet Leigh and actress Jamie Lee Curtis attend the American Women in Radio & Television - Southern California Chapter's 36th Annual Genii Awards on May 30, 1991 at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
All About Jamie Lee Curtis' Parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis Admits at 2023 Oscars She 'Did Not Understand' 'Everything Everywhere' at First
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Message to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Sweet Friendship: 'It's Beautiful'
Paw Works Jamie Lee Curtis Everything Everywhere
Rescue Dogs Dress Up as Characters from Jamie Lee Curtis Films to Honor Her 2023 SAG Awards Win
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Getting Oscar Nod in Same Category as Mom Janet Leigh 'a Beautiful Link'
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Wonders Why Musicians Don't Perform Matinee Shows: 'I Want to See Coldplay at 1 P.M.'
Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh
Halle Berry Gets Emotional While Presenting Michelle Yeoh with History-Making Award at Oscars 2023