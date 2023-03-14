Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Oscars 2023 Statue 'They/Them' Pronouns in 'Support' of Daughter Ruby

Jamie Lee Curtis is one proud mother.

Less than two days after taking home her first Academy Award — for Best Supporting Actress, at the Oscars 2023 — Curtis, 64, called in to the Today show on Tuesday and spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her brand-new trophy, and the way she's using it to honor one of her children.

"Have we named her?" Guthrie, 51, asked her guest.

"In support of my daughter Ruby, I'm having them be a they/them. I'm gonna just call them them. They/them," the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress explained, holding her new golden statuette proudly next to her face.

"And they are doing great and they're settling in," said Curtis, adding through tears, "In my life, I never thought in a million years, that I would have this couple days. And I'm very, very moved by the whole thing."

Ruby, who tied the knot with her partner Kynthia in May 2022, came out as trans to Curtis and her dad, Curtis' husband Christopher Guest, in 2020.

"It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby told PEOPLE in an October 2021 interview alongside her mother. "It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

When Ruby first tried to tell her parents she was trans, she found herself unable to in person and texted Curtis after a visit to the family's Los Angeles home in 2020.

"I called her immediately. Needless to say there were some tears involved," Curtis told PEOPLE in October 2021.

The True Lies actress officiated her daughter's wedding, has often spoken out in support of Ruby and condemned transphobia in October 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis. Kevin Winter/Getty

In her acceptance speech Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Curtis shouted out the "hundreds of thousands of people" who helped her on her journey to the Oscars stage.

"We just won an Oscar together!" she said, in addition to individually thanking her husband, daughters (Ruby and Annie Guest), agents and Everything Everywhere All at Once's directors, the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan).

The Knives Out star said on Today Tuesday that she wanted to spotlight "friendship" with her win, as "the truth of the matter is the people I really wanted to thank and I didn't were my friends."

"My friends who wanted this for me before I ever, ever would have dreamt of wanting it. And I really do feel like 'we,' " she continued. "Because the longing for attention and appreciation for your work is universal. I don't care whatever job you do, you hope someone appreciates you."

