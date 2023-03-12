Jamie Lee Curtis Admits at 2023 Oscars She 'Did Not Understand' 'Everything Everywhere' at First

Curtis spoke about the scene that made her realize Everything Everywhere All at Once was "a movie about love"

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 07:45 PM
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis admits that it took some time before she understood the meaning behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While walking the red carpet for the Oscars 2023, the 64-year-old actress and first-time Academy Award nominee said that the story for universe-hopping dramedy took time to unravel. Curtis plays IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdra in the hit film, which stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant swept up in a wild adventure and dropped into other universes on a mission to save her world.

"Well, she's a villain but she's a misunderstood villain. I think all villains are misunderstood people — hurt people hurt people," Curtis told Lilly Singh during the ABC pre-show of the role, for which she's been nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Academy Awards."And so I think Deirdre is just another forgotten person who's been betrayed and hurt by her own story and she hurts people."

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

On untangling the character, the Halloween alum explained her the initial hitch with the script — and what flipped it.

"Well I didn't understand it at all, I understood her and that was my job — they were asking me to be her. And so because I understood that, I said yes," Curtis said. "I didn't understand the movie until two things — I saw the sequence at the laundromat being filmed where the husband and the wife reunified and the mother and the daughter reunified, and I went, 'Oh, this a movie about love.' And then I saw it at South [SXSW] the first time on the screen and I thought, 'What a masterpiece, this is a movie that's going to change cinema.' "

Curtis' performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once has garnered her critical acclaim and several accolade nods this season, including a recent win at the SAG Awards 2023 for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role (one of four categories Everything Everywhere swept, including outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture and outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for Yeoh).

Harry Shum Jr., Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis, recipients of the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once,"
Frazer Harrison/Getty

After expressing shock from her table about her name being called, Curtis kissed her costar Yeoh on the lips and made her way to the stage, where she got emotional and said, "Come on!" as she got a standing ovation.

"I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being part of a cast. I love what we do with each other. It's such a beautiful job. And I know that so many people in our industry who are actors who don't get to do this job and you look at nights like this and think, 'Is that ever going to be possible for me?' And I know you look at me and think 'Well, nepo baby, that's why she's there' — and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

2023 Oscar Portfolio
Jamie Lee Curtis. Eric Ray Davidson

Echoing similar sentiments, when previously asked by PEOPLE what her Oscar nod for Everything Everywhere meant to her, Curtis previously said, "I'm still processing all of it. I'm 64 years old!"

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET. This year's ceremony is emceed by Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) and will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.

Related Articles
95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Cara Delevingne Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Daring Gown with a Thigh-High Slit
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Mindy Kaling 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Mindy Kaling Plays Peek-a-Boo in Bold Custom Vera Wang Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Says He 'Would Love to Work with' Daughter Zoë on a Film Project at Oscars 2023: 'I Adore Her'
Angela Bassett
These Stars Brought Their Family Members to the 2023 Oscars
James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Star James Hong Attends His First Oscars Ceremony at 94: 'After 70 Years, I'm Here'
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Share a Kiss on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
8 Pictures of Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis Being Awards Season Besties
Patty Jenkins, wearing CHANEL attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner
Patty Jenkins Lambastes Oscars Over Shutting Women Out of Best Director: 'I Give Up'
Glenn Close
Glenn Close No Longer Presenting at the 2023 Oscars After Testing Positive for COVID
13th April 1964: EXCLUSIVE American actor Sidney Poitier looks into a mirror and smiles while holding his Best Actor Oscar for director Ralph Nelson's film, 'Lilies of the Field,' backstage at the Academy Awards, Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gene Lester/Getty Images); (Original Caption) Los Angeles, California: Best actor winner, Tom Hanks in "Philadelphia", at the 1994 Oscar Academy Awards. (Photo by  Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Dallas Buyers Club' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Best Actor Winner in the History of the Oscars
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jessica Chastain, winner of Best Actress in a Leading Role award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye poses in the press room during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images); (Original Caption) 3/25/1954- New York, NY: Audrey cuddles up to "Oscar." Audrey Hepburn, who rushed from her hit Broadway play, "Ondine" to receive the Academy Award as "Best Actress" at the Center Theater in New York, cuddles the golden "Oscar" after being presented with the trophy. Audrey won the coveted award for her role in "Roman Holiday" on March 25th.
A Complete History of Every Best Actress Oscar Winner
Elvis - Tom Hanks; Jared Leto Morbius; Blonde - Ana de Armas
Tom Hanks, 'Morbius' and Ana de Armas' 'Blonde' Voted 'Worst' at 2023 Razzies — See Full List of Winners
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever