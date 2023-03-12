John Travolta Gets Emotional Giving Nod to Olivia Newton-John for Oscars 2023 In Memoriam Tribute

The Oscars 2023 paid tribute to Hollywood stars and filmmakers who died in the past year.

At the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Lenny Kravitz performed the song "Calling All Angels" during the In Memoriam segment, which honored late stars such as Ray Liotta, Angela Lansbury, James Caan, Raquel Welch, Kirstie Alley, Robbie Coltrane, Louise Fletcher, Burt Bacharach and more. See the full segment here.

John Travolta introduced the segment, paying tribute to his late Grease costar Olivia Newton-John, who died in August at 73.

"In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love," Travolta, 69, said. "Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost who've dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera. Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us."

"They've touched our hearts. They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to," Travolta added while becoming emotional.

Lenny Kravitz. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Travolta posted a loving tribute to Newton-John after news of her death in August, praising her "incredible" impact.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he captioned a throwback photo of Newton-John at the time. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Left out of the broadcast's In Memoriam segment were Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino and model/actress Charlbi Dean, who had a lead role in Triangle of Sadness, a film nominated for three Oscars this year, including Best Picture. She died of bacterial sepsis in August at age 32.

The film's producer Erik Hemmendorff recently told The Hollywood Reporter about working with the South African model/actress, saying, "She was just one of those people who made everyone feel great always. You could do as many takes as you want. She was always ready for the next one, a professional. The nicest, most easygoing person, very hardworking. She was one of a kind."

Liotta died suddenly in May at 67. He currently appears in the new film Cocaine Bear. His daughter Karsen, 24, said during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month, "I couldn't be more proud of him. He was a one of a kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.