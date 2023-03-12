Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film

Hugh Grant is keeping his cards close to his chest.

The 62-year-old actor had a brief, awkward interview with Ashley Graham on the red carpet at the Oscars 2023 on Sunday, where the model asked him a few questions during the ABC's Countdown to Oscars 95.

After describing the event as "vanity fair," Grant, who's presenting at the show, told Graham, 35, he was excited to see "no one in particular."

After Grant admitted he "can't remember" the name of his tailor when Graham asked him about who designed his tuxedo, she went on to ask about his experience filming his cameo in the recent Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"Well I'm barely in it. I'm in it for 3 seconds," he responded. When Graham asked if he had fun doing the film, he responded, "Almost."

Hugh Grant; Daniel Craig. Boris Streubel/Getty, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Grant's role in Glass Onion makes for quite the reveal. When a box from billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is delivered to the flat of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), Grant answers the door, revealing that Blanc is living with a male partner.

"It is true, I'm married to James Bond," Grant joked in a December 2022 interview with Collider regarding his cameo.

"It's the tiniest little moment," the actor also said of his appearance in Glass Onion, as Collider noted that Grant did not elaborate as he tried to avoid spoiling the film for co-interviewee Chris Pine, who had not seen the new movie yet.

"I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant," Grant told the outlet. "And so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours ... "

Grant is set to present alongside Andie MacDowell at the 95th Academy Awards, providing Four Weddings and a Funeral fans with a mini reunion.

Back in 2019, Grant, MacDowell, 64, and the rest of the cast reunited to film a 12-minute sequel to the classic rom-com that depicted a fifth wedding that takes place 25 years after the original movie to benefit that year's Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

At the 67th Academy Awards back in 1995, Four Weddings and a Funeral received nominations for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, though Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction eclipsed the Mike Newell-directed movie for the two awards, respectively.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.