Entertainment Movies Hugh Grant Makes Off-Color Joke During 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Reunion with Andie MacDowell at 2023 Oscars As Grant and MacDowell presented at Sunday's 95th Academy Awards, the actor joked about how his skin has fared over the years in comparison to that of his costar from the Oscar-nominated 1994 rom-com By Tommy McArdle and Dory Jackson Published on March 12, 2023 10:33 PM Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell had a rather racy Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion during the movie industry's biggest night. Grant, 62, and MacDowell, 64 — who starred as each other's love interests in the 1994 romantic comedy — stepped on stage Sunday at the 2023 Oscars to present the Academy Award for Best Production Design. "We're actually here to do two things," the actor began. "The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie's been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I've never used one in my life." Noting how MacDowell is "still stunning," Grant quipped, "I'm basically a scrotum." Oscars 2023: See the Complete List of Winners! Arturo Holmes/Getty The duo then presented the award to the production design crew behind the film All Quiet on the Western Front, which is also up for Best Picture. Hugh Grant and Kristin Scott Thomas Reunite for Red Nose Day's Four Weddings and a Funeral Special Back in 2019, Grant, MacDowell and the rest of Four Weddings and a Funeral's cast reunited to film a 12-minute sequel to the classic rom-com that depicted a fifth wedding that takes place 25 years after the original movie to benefit that year's Comic Relief's Red Nose Day. Polygram/Working Title/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock At the 67th Academy Awards back in 1995, Four Weddings and a Funeral received nominations for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, though Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction eclipsed the Mike Newell-directed movie for the two awards, respectively. The Oscars are airing live from the Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre on ABC.