How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 95th annual Academy Awards on ABC this Sunday night

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 10, 2023 04:52 PM
Oscars statuettes
Photo: Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

It's Oscars time!

Movies' biggest night, the 95th annual Academy Awards, will be held this Sunday, March 12, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

At a press conference Wednesday, writer Dave Boone said of this year's show, "At the end of the day, it's not a roast it's a celebration." Glenn Weiss, executive producer and showrunner, added, "This year, we have a whole new team and renewed energy, renewed energy to take this opportunity to honor the film industry and all the people who work so hard to make films what they are. This is a celebration of the nominees this year, but it's a celebration of this industry, which is just coming back and putting out such great material."

Read on for what to expect at the awards show this year, including who's hosting, presenting and nominated, as well as how to tune in for the ceremony.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Governors Awards
Oscars statuettes. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Who's hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year, his third time in the emceeing gig. He previously hosted in 2017 and 2018. Last year's hosts were Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Kimmel, 55, recently told PEOPLE that though he is doing lots of preparation — including running bits and ideas by his wife Molly McNearney, an executive producer for the Oscars broadcast — he likes to leave wiggle room for the unexpected.

"I like to go in 75 percent prepared and leave some room for improvisation and reacting to the show as it's happening. I'm going to give it 110 percent," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel
Matt Sayles/ABC

Who's nominated for Oscars this year?

The movie with the most overall nominations is Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has 11 total nods. That's followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both earned nine nominations.

The 10 Best Picture nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

See the complete list of nominees across all 23 categories here.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Who will be presenting at the Oscars?

A star-studded list of presenters will also be in attendance.

Those names include: Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta, Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

Who is performing at the 2023 Oscars?

Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment, and four of the five Best Original Song nominees will be showcased live during the broadcast.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR; David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu will perform "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman.

Lady Gaga is unable to perform her nominated Top Gun: Maverick song "Hold My Hand" due to a scheduling conflict as she films the Joker sequel with Joaquin Phoenix.

Are there red carpet pre-shows?

Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh are hosting the official 90-minute red carpet show Countdown to the Oscars on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. Additionally, ABC News will air a live pre-show called On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95 from 1 to 4 p.m. EST.

There will also be red carpet coverage on E! with E! Live From the Red Carpet at the Oscars starting at 1 p.m. EST. E! After Party will start at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How do you watch the 2023 Oscars live?

The show starts at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST and airs live on ABC, a channel that's part of your cable package. Or, to stream the broadcast, subscribe to a services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV or FuboTV, some of which come with a free trial period. You can also tune in via ABC.com or the ABC app after verifying your cable provider.

Outside of the U.S.? Here's a guide to how to watch internationally in over 200 different territories.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Declines Oscar Dinner Invite That's Past Her Bedtime: 'Mommy Goes to Bed Early' 
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says She Wasn't 'Robbed' of an Oscar for Playing Tina Turner: 'Too Negative of an Emotion'
Brendan Fraser The Whale; ELVIS, Austin Butler; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees
Angela Bassett, Tom Hanks and Anna Kendrick
Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick, Angela Bassett, More Taking Part in Academy's Global Movie Day: Get the Details
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, ELVIS
Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
Nominees for the 95th Oscars® were celebrated at a luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton, Monday, February 13, 2023. The 95th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, live on ABC.
2023 Oscar Nominees Pose for Group Picture at Annual Academy Luncheon — See the Photo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Critics Choice Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Reaction to First Oscar Nomination: 'I Am Stunned and Humbled'
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Will Not Perform at the Oscars Due to 'Joker' Sequel Scheduling Conflict
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy