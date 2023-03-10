How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)

It's Oscars time!

Movies' biggest night, the 95th annual Academy Awards, will be held this Sunday, March 12, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

At a press conference Wednesday, writer Dave Boone said of this year's show, "At the end of the day, it's not a roast it's a celebration." Glenn Weiss, executive producer and showrunner, added, "This year, we have a whole new team and renewed energy, renewed energy to take this opportunity to honor the film industry and all the people who work so hard to make films what they are. This is a celebration of the nominees this year, but it's a celebration of this industry, which is just coming back and putting out such great material."

Read on for what to expect at the awards show this year, including who's hosting, presenting and nominated, as well as how to tune in for the ceremony.

Oscars statuettes. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Who's hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year, his third time in the emceeing gig. He previously hosted in 2017 and 2018. Last year's hosts were Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Kimmel, 55, recently told PEOPLE that though he is doing lots of preparation — including running bits and ideas by his wife Molly McNearney, an executive producer for the Oscars broadcast — he likes to leave wiggle room for the unexpected.

"I like to go in 75 percent prepared and leave some room for improvisation and reacting to the show as it's happening. I'm going to give it 110 percent," he said.

Matt Sayles/ABC

Who's nominated for Oscars this year?

The movie with the most overall nominations is Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has 11 total nods. That's followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both earned nine nominations.

The 10 Best Picture nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

See the complete list of nominees across all 23 categories here.

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Who will be presenting at the Oscars?

A star-studded list of presenters will also be in attendance.

Those names include: Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta, Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

Who is performing at the 2023 Oscars?

Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment, and four of the five Best Original Song nominees will be showcased live during the broadcast.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR; David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu will perform "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman.

Lady Gaga is unable to perform her nominated Top Gun: Maverick song "Hold My Hand" due to a scheduling conflict as she films the Joker sequel with Joaquin Phoenix.

Are there red carpet pre-shows?

Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh are hosting the official 90-minute red carpet show Countdown to the Oscars on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. Additionally, ABC News will air a live pre-show called On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95 from 1 to 4 p.m. EST.

There will also be red carpet coverage on E! with E! Live From the Red Carpet at the Oscars starting at 1 p.m. EST. E! After Party will start at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How do you watch the 2023 Oscars live?

The show starts at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST and airs live on ABC, a channel that's part of your cable package. Or, to stream the broadcast, subscribe to a services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV or FuboTV, some of which come with a free trial period. You can also tune in via ABC.com or the ABC app after verifying your cable provider.

Outside of the U.S.? Here's a guide to how to watch internationally in over 200 different territories.